Indeed Brewing Company Grows With Brand and Packaging Innovation

With continued investments in innovation and quality, Minneapolis-headquartered Indeed Brewing Company has seen significant growth in the first half of 2023. The brewery has added new brands to its year-round and seasonal portfolios, revamped packaging to support distribution channels throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin, expanded its THC lineup in, and continued to support its local communities in Minneapolis and Milwaukee.

Continued success of Indeed Brewing Company’s flagship brands, including Flavorwave IPA, Pistachio Cream Ale, Day Tripper and Mexican Honey, is joined by a new year-round beer – Modern Age Session IPA, released Summer 2023. Packed with sweet and citrusy notes of orange, pineapple, mango, and berries, Modern Age Session IPA is big on flavor but low in alcohol. A subtle malt profile lets Citra, Mosaic, Galaxy, and Strata hop superstars shine bright in this 3.8% ABV, medium-bodied, low-calorie brew.

Pistachio Cream Ale, which launched in taprooms in 2020 and quickly became the best-selling beer on draft in both the Minneapolis and Milwaukee Indeed taprooms, has moved into the overall best-selling beer this year, accounting for 30% of total sales. Led by on-premise sales at bars, restaurants, and venues across the bi-state region, draft sales of Pistachio Cream Ale are up year-over-year at 15% through June 2023, with the overall brand up 15% YTD.

Overall, the Indeed brand portfolio has seen a successful transition to carton packaging this year, with color blocking packaging catching eyes at retailers across Minnesota and Wisconsin. Points of distribution have deepened in both markets thanks to new and old wholesaler partnerships.

“It’s been a multi-year project to make the move to carton packaging. We’ve invested in the production equipment and packaging line expansion, invested in local artists to develop new brand identities that translate to the new packaging,” said Indeed Brewing Company’s Director of Experience Ryan Bandy. “We’ve seen a very positive response from customers and our wholesaler partners and are excited to release more variety pack options for our fans who are looking to try something new.”

Following the launch of two Sparkling THC beverages in July 2022, Two Good Sparkling THC Seltzer (2 mg THC and 2 mg CBD) and High Fiver Sparkling THC (containing 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD), Indeed also released THC gummies in December 2022.

In June 2023, Indeed announced the launch of an ongoing manufacturing and distribution partnership with Colorado-based cannabis company Keef Brands. The brewery will make and distribute the lineup of cannabis-infused Keef sodas throughout Minnesota.

The brewery’s non-THC Real Magic Seltzer took home the gold medal this April from the 2023 Minnesota Brewers Cup Awards in the Hard Seltzer category.

Ten years after its inaugural event, Indeed Brewing’s Minneapolis music and beer festival Whirlygig was a success this year, reaching the highest attendance the event has seen to date. The May festival highlighted an eclectic music lineup and Indeed’s portfolio of craft beer and beyond beverages, like seltzers, THC-infused drinks, and non-alcoholic options.

The Milwaukee taproom also welcomed a new seasonal outdoor space this summer. “UpTop” is located on the Eagleknit building across the street from the Walker’s Point brewery. With great views of downtown and the Hoan Bridge, UpTop is a must visit this patio season, and with indoor/outdoor seating options it’s open Thursday-Sunday all summer long.

About Indeed Brewing Company

At Indeed Brewing Company, we’re cultivating an artfully eclectic line-up of beers from the heart of Northeast Minneapolis and our new home in the Walker’s Point neighborhood of Milwaukee. Indeed’s diverse offerings are anchored by its flagship Day Tripper Pale Ale, driven by new hits like Flavorwave IPA and Mexican Honey Light, and elevated by its Wooden Soul series of wild, sour, and barrel-aged beer. Well-known as an engaged and community-oriented brewery, Indeed’s taprooms are warm, welcoming, and home to Indeed We Can, the company’s employee-driven charitable giving program, which donates 100% of taproom net profits to an employee-sponsored local nonprofit every Wednesday of the year. Indeed believes innovation isn’t just one thing—it’s a culture created around good people, good beers, and good experiences. Join them in the pursuit of what’s good.

For More Information:

https://www.indeedbrewing.com/