Indeed Brewing Company Expands Distribution to Japan with Nagano Trading Company

MINNEAPOLIS — Indeed Brewing Company is proud to announce its latest international exporting venture by beginning distribution in Japan. They have partnered with Nagano Trading Company to introduce their beer and improve views about American craft beer in the Japanese market.

“Adventure and exploration have always been part of the Indeed ethos, so exporting to Japan is a natural fit for us,” explains co-founder, Tom Whisenand. “We are not aiming to sell large volumes of beer in Japan. Rather, we are looking to make connections with a new group of customers that are excited about American craft beer and will hopefully be excited about Indeed.” He goes on to explain that not all international distributors value freshness and quality, which is why Indeed chose Nagano: “Ultimately, we think we can add to the excitement around American craft beer in Japan and in turn, that excitement will add to the Indeed story going forward.”

The first order of Indeed beer placed by Nagano is diverse and expansive including classics like Day Tripper Pale Ale, B-Side Pilsner, and Lucy Session Sour, along with new and seasonal beers like Flavorwave IPA, Stir Crazy Porter, Rum King Imperial Stout, Mexican Honey Imperial Lager, and Let it Ride IPA. These selections began selling at Antenna America, Nagano’s showroom and tasting room, on April 18th.

Internationally, American beer has long been seen as big beer only: light, fizzy, macro beer. Nagano was on a mission to change these views. So in 2012, they broke ground with a plan to immerse the American craft beer experience into the Japanese market. They view the merging of markets as a cultural exchange between the United States and Japan and also wanted to give Americans living in Japan a taste of home. Nagano works to educate their market about the work American independent craft breweries are doing by creating a dialogue about the expansive selection of beer that’s become available in the United States.

Nagano’s business model ensures consumers receive the freshest beer possible, and the company prides itself on delivering a high-quality product. First, they ensure that beer is packaged fresh from the brewery and continues to be refrigerated and kept out of light from the time it leaves American soil until it hits the shores of Japan. The beer is then brought to Antenna America where consumers in Japan can purchase cold American craft beer by the can or enjoy on draft. Nagano Trading also distributes to craft beer-focused bars and restaurants in Tokyo and Osaka where it is enjoyed by a variety of consumers.

Indeed is just one of two Minnesota breweries partnering with Nagano along with their Northeast Minneapolis neighbors at Fair State Brewing Cooperative. Other United States breweries working with them include Firestone Walker, Founders Brewing Co., Lagunitas Brewing Company, New Belgium Brewing, Oskar Blues Brewery, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., and Stone Brewing.

