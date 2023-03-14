Indeed Brewing Company Announces 2023 Whirlygig Lineup

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota – Indeed Brewing Company is excited to announce the entertainment lineup for Whirlygig, a music, beer, and art festival on May 19-21. The weekend-long event takes place in conjunction with Art-A-Whirl, an annual artist studio tour throughout Northeast Minneapolis. The first Whirlygig was held 10 years ago in 2013.

“Being able to put together and launch Whirlygig this time of year is always a blessing. Dog days of winter and buckets of snow always makes it hard to envision spring ever getting here, but Whirlygig helps bring it into reach,” says Ryan Bandy, Director of Experience. “We have such a badass lineup this year, there’s really something cool about every band playing. Nur-D is bringing their full band, and we couldn’t be more excited about that. Saturday’s lineup is a beast, literally from the first band. We’re incredibly excited to highlight the mesmerizing drummer, modern band leader, incredibly kind, and total badass, LA Buckner and his band Big Homie. You’ll definitely be smiling.”

Friday, May 198:45pm: NUR-D + full band

7:45pm: Mayyadda

6:30pm: Honeybutter

Saturday, May 208:45pm: LA Buckner + Big Homie

7:30pm: Gramma’s Boyfriend

6:30pm: Papa Mbye

5:30pm: Denim Matriarch

4:30pm: Room3

3:30pm: Radiochurch

2:30 pm: Creeping Charlie

1:30pm: Mik Cool Sunday, May 215:00pm: Turn Turn Turn

4:00pm: The Foxgloves

3:00pm: Cornbread Harris

2:00pm: Dani Erin

1:00pm: AfroGeode & The Gemstones

11:30am: Divas of the Midwest: A Drag Review

Enjoy food from Red Cow, Revival Smoked Meats, The Donut Trap, KCM Eggrolls, and Francis to pair with your festival-going experience. Beers, both in cans and on tap, will be widely available at the event (there will be beyond beer, THC beverages, and non-alcoholic options, too). The Carefree Zone will feature family-friendly entertainment for kids (and kids at heart) on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Whirlygig coincides with Art-a-Whirl presented by NEMAA, the largest open studio tour in the country. There will be artwork from nearly 1,000 artists in every medium at more than 60 locations, including the Solar Arts Building. Watch Chuck U at work during one of his live drawing sessions off the loading dock at our taproom and purchase prints on-site, too. Flavor World will be doing live screenprinting.

Entry to this event is free and open to all ages (must be 21+ to drink beer and THC beverages), but please keep your pets at home. Whirlygig will go on rain or shine. The event is cash only, both inside and outside, with ATMs on-site.

At Indeed Brewing Company, we’re cultivating an artfully eclectic line-up of beers from the heart of Northeast Minneapolis and our new home in the Walker’s Point neighborhood of Milwaukee. Indeed’s diverse offerings are anchored by its flagship Day Tripper Pale Ale, driven by new hits like Flavorwave IPA and Pistachio Cream Ale, and elevated by its series of wild barrel-aged beer. Well-known as an engaged and community-oriented brewery, Indeed’s taprooms are warm, welcoming, and home to Indeed We Can, the company’s employee-driven charitable giving program, which donates 100% of taproom net profits to an employee-sponsored local nonprofit every Wednesday of the year. Indeed believes innovation isn’t just one thing—it’s a culture created around good people, good beers, and good experiences. Join them in the pursuit of what’s good.

