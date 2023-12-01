Immediate Line Time Available Through New Partnership with Niche Beverages

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire – Iron Heart Canning, the industry’s leading provider of mobile canning solutions, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its co-packing capabilities through their new partnership with Niche Beverages in Cincinnati, Ohio. This strategic collaboration is set to enhance Iron Heart’s robust co-packing network by expanding production line capacity and incorporating pasteurization capabilities. This development will encompass a diverse range of beverages, including ready-to-drink (RTDs) beverages, craft beer, wine, cider, hard seltzer, and various non-alcoholic options.

By broadening their co-packing capabilities, Iron Heart aims to provide beverage producers with unparalleled access to state-of-the-art canning services. The partnership with Niche Beverages will combine Iron Heart’s renowned quality and efficiency with Niche Beverages’ expertise in beverage production, creating a powerful synergy that will benefit clients in Ohio and beyond. Niche beverages was founded after years of professional experience developing, branding, manufacturing, and packaging various brands. Niche aims to help other businesses bring their unique drink ideas to life. With expertise spanning the entire consumer packaged beverage process, they will work with you to launch your concept.

“We are thrilled to expand our co-packing abilities and diversify our offerings to cater to the evolving needs of the beverage industry,” said Tyler Wille, CEO at Iron Heart Canning. “With our partnership with Niche Beverages, we are equipped to deliver exceptional canning services for a wide range of craft beverages. Whether it’s beer, wine, cocktails, or non-alcoholic drinks, Iron Heart is committed to upholding the highest standards of quality and customer satisfaction.” Leveraging their expertise and industry connections, Iron Heart has consistently secured partnerships with additional production facilities and implemented advanced throughput capabilities, enhancing their ability to meet the growing needs of the market. Iron Heart Canning’s dedication to excellence, combined with their expanded co-packing network, ensures that beverage producers can confidently rely on their services to bring their products to market efficiently and with the utmost care.

About Iron Heart Canning

Iron Heart Canning is the industry leader in mobile canning, providing high-quality canning services to breweries, wineries, and other craft beverage producers throughout the entire East Coast and as far west as Minnesota. With a team of highly trained operators, 27 warehouse locations, and state-of-the-art equipment, Iron Heart delivers efficient and reliable canning solutions, helping clients bring their products to market. By expanding their co-packing capabilities, Iron Heart aims to meet the diverse needs of the beverage industry and maintain their position as the quality leader in canning services. Press Contact: Roger Kissling | VP of Sales & Customer Management | Roger@ironheartcanning.com

