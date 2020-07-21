Idle Hands Craft Ales Releases 2 New Beers

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

MALDEN, Mass. — Idle Hands Craft Ales today will release two brand new beers: Short Season, a New England IPA, and Gretel, a traditional German Pilsner.

Short Season 

In honor of the upcoming abridged season of America’s Favorite Pastime, Idle Hands is introducing a new member to their family of beers with baseball-themed names. Short Season is a 6% ABV New England IPA featuring an all-star lineup of hops including Sabro and Galaxy. It has low bitterness and notes of pineapple, tropical fruit, and a hint of coconut.

“If you know anything about Idle Hands, you probably know that we’re big baseball fans,” said Chris Tkach, owner, Idle Hands. “We have a lot of beers with names that reference the sport: Splitter, Four Seam, 34 (in honor of the jersey number worn by Red Sox legend David Ortiz). We’re all excited about baseball returning on the 23rd, even if it’s just for a few months, and thought this was a good way to show our excitement.”

Gretel 

Gretel is a traditional German Pilsner with a patio-friendly 4.6% ABV. Gretel was brewed with a very traditional focus, using 100% Noble hops and a simple grain bill. It’s a classic Pilsner with a light, grassy character and touches of spice in the finish.

“We’re constantly brewing new and different beers to give people options,” added Tkach, “but I always feel at home when we tap into our lager-centric roots. Gretel is a really nice, traditional, no nonsense German style Pilsner that’s perfect for the hot weather.”

Short Season and Gretel will all be available in 16oz. can four-packs for curbside pickup and for on-site consumption at the Idle Hands beer garden starting today. These and more beers can be ordered online directly from Idle Hands at shop.idlehandscraftales.com.

Find Idle Hands on social media: @idlehandsbeer on Instagram and @IdleHandsCraftAles on Facebook.

About Idle Hands Craft Ales

Idle Hands Craft Ales was founded in 2010 by husband and wife team, Chris and Grace Tkach. Today, it focuses on producing a wide-array of craft beer with uncompromising quality. Located in Malden, MA, Idle Hands brews fresh IPAs, lagers, sours, and more. To learn more, visit www.idlehandscraftales.com.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.