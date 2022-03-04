Idle Hands Craft Ales Gives Five Beers Fresh Look, Kicks Off Year-Round Availability of Seam Series

MALDEN, Massachusetts – Idle Hands Craft Ales is unveiling a new look to some of their most beloved beers, as part of an overall brand refresh that will eventually give all of their packaged beers a refocused design.

The initial rollout of newly-branded cans includes five beers that are core to the Idle Hands lineup:

Gretel, a crisp German-style pilsner that was created in 2020 and has been a mainstay for both the Idle Hands team and customers ever since

Farmhouse Pale, a Belgian-inspired rustic pale ale that is one of the original and most beloved Idle Hands ales

Four Seam, the brewery’s flagship New England IPA

Six Seam, the bigger, bolder version of Four Seam, which has grown to become the most requested beer in the Idle Hands lineup

Two Seam, an everyday New England IPA that pairs beautifully with your favorite sport (in–person or on TV).

“We’re really excited about the new look,” said Chris Tkach, owner and co-founder of Idle Hands. “This is a big year for us with a lot of exciting things on the horizon. But customers don’t always know that unless you find ways to show them. I think it was important for us to let people know that our brand is continuing to evolve, and we think these new designs help tell that story.”

The brand refresh has been months in the works, and comes alongside another important announcement: Two Seam and Six Seam will now be much more readily available.

“We’ve been frankly overwhelmed by the response to Four Seam over the past few years,” continued Tkach. “And while we’ve typically brewed Two Seam and Six Seam to give people nice surprises throughout the year, we thought it made sense to start giving people more of what they want. This way, customers have a Seam for every occasion.”

About Idle Hands Craft Ales

Idle Hands Craft Ales was founded in 2010 by husband and wife team, Chris and Grace Tkach. Today, it focuses on producing a wide-array of craft beer with uncompromising quality. Located in Malden, MA, Idle Hands brews fresh IPAs, lagers, sours, and more.

For More Information:

http://www.idlehandscraftales.com