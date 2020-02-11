Huss Brewing Co. Releases 2 New IPAs

PHOENIX — Arizona’s own, Huss Brewing Co. is proud to announce it’s rolling out two new IPA craft beers, Hopaloosa Hazy and Papago Desert Sage Orange, as well as the return of the seasonal, community-grown CenPho Citrus IPA. Combined with Huss’ flagship IPA, Copper State, and this Tempe-based brewery now offers multiple wildly unique, and distinctly Arizona twists on the nation’s most popular craft beer style, the India Pale Ale. Handcrafted by Brewmaster Jeff Huss and Head Brewer Matt Johnson, each of these new IPAs has a unique flavor profile, and interesting backstory, including the all-new Papago Desert Sage Orange IPA, which was designed in collaboration with the Aravaipa Trail Runners for their annual Javelina Jundred, a 100-mile/100-kilometer trail run.

“Brewed with orange zest, plus a hint of sage and agave to represent the authentic flavors and aromas of the Arizona desert, the Papago Desert Sage Orange IPA (6.5% ABV| 69 IBUs) was inspired by Aravaipa’s annual trail run through Scottsdale’s McDowell Mountains,” Jeff Huss says.

Hosted every Halloween, the race takes runners from the northeast Valley’s historic citrus groves to the desert-sage-dotted foothills of the McDowell Mountain Regional Park. A uniquely Arizona experience that anyone can now recreate simply by popping open a can of Huss beer. Huss’ first-ever hazy-style IPA, the Hopaloosa Hazy IPA (6.6% ABV | 38 IBUs) is double dry hopped to create a bold brew worthy of its namesake, the Native American Appaloosa horse. Referring to hops added to the beer after the initial fermentation is complete, Huss’ version is double dry hopped with Falconer’s Flight, Amarillo and Citra hops to add aromatics of orange, tangerine and pineapple, accompanied by flavors of grapefruit and guava.

Plus, February also marks the return of Huss’ seasonal CenPho Citrus IPA (6.5% ABV | 48 IBUs), brimming with fresh lemon, grapefruit and orange and other homegrown backyard citrus collected from the historic neighborhoods surrounded Huss’ Taproom in Uptown Phoenix. Created in partnership with Phoenix City Councilwoman, Laura Pastor, who represents District 4, home to both Huss’ Uptown Taproom, and the state’s first-ever experimental citrus trees (planted circa 1895), every winter Huss invites the community to participate in crafting this truly community-brewed IPA by donating citrus in exchange for two free pints sample at the annual Huss Citrus Fest at Uptown Plaza (Feb 15, 2020).

Not to mention Huss’ flagship Copper State IPA (6.5% ABV | 69 IBUs), available all-year-round it’s a celebration of all things Arizona thanks to a blend of bold hops and juicy yet dry tropical fruit flavors for a truly balanced, enjoyable IPA. Now available at your favorite bars and restaurants Valley-wide, as well as the Huss taprooms in Tempe and Phoenix, Huss Brewing is also available at select grocery and convenience stores across Arizona.

About Huss Brewing

Husband-and-wife, Jeff and Leah Huss, have 33 years of combined experience in the brewing industry. Jeff was Head Brewer for BJ’s Brewing in Chandler, Ariz., for seven years and attended the, Siebel Institute in Chicago, then, the Doemens Academy in Munich, Germany. Leah co-owned and operated Papago Brewing in Scottsdale, Ariz., for 14 years, helping pioneer the craft beer community and growth in Arizona. Their combined love and passion for craft beer inspired them to chase their dreams of owning a local, family-owned and operated brewery with Jeff acting as Brewmaster, and Leah running business and marketing operations. Huss Brewing Co. opened its doors in South Tempe in August 2013, with a 30-barrel system, a small tasting room with 20 taps, and room for growth. In 2016 Huss acquired the Papago Brewing Company in Scottsdale, creating the newly formed Huss Family of Beers and transforming Huss into the 3rd largest brewer in the state. The Huss Family of Beers includes brands Huss Brewing Co., Papago Brewing Co., and Arizona Light.