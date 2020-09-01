Hot Dog on a Stick Teams Up with Santa Monica Brew Works to Release Limited Run Lemonade Shandy

SANTA MONICA, Calif.– Hot Dog on a Stick® (HDOS) celebrates National Lemonade Day by announcing a freshly squeezed collaboration that’s as refreshing as a day at the beach! The West Coast staple is teaming up with its neighbors at Santa Monica Brew Works (SMBW) to release 310 Stomped Shandy, a beach-brewed, Hand-Stomped hard lemonade shandy.

This limited-batch release is a sunshine-filled blend of HDOS’ famous hand-stomped Lemonade and SMBW’s crisp 310 California Blonde Ale. Combining two iconic Santa Monica beverages this 4.0% Alcohol by Volume brew is a zesty thirst quencher.

“California born and raised, we’ve been hand-stomping Lemonade for nearly 75 years at our iconic Muscle Beach stand, just steps from the Santa Monica Pier,” says Annica Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer for HDOS parent company, Global Franchise Group. “The 310 Stomped Shandy raises a toast to our West Coast roots and is truly a taste of summer,” added Conrad.

310 Stomped Shandy will be available for purchase for a limited time at the brewery’s Tasting Room at 1920 Colorado Ave. in Santa Monica beginning Saturday, Sept. 5. The HDOS Food Truck will be onsite selling fan favorites on Sept. 5 and Sept. 11 – 13. Visit santamonicabrewworks.com for hours information.

“We are thrilled to team up with another Santa Monica original – the iconic Hot Dog on a Stick. This joint effort is a truly authentic way to celebrate our beach brewed lifestyle”, says Scott Francis, SMBW’s President, Co-Founder & CEO. Adding, “The 310 Stomped Shandy is crazy refreshing – the perfect thirst quencher for late summer in Southern California. It will be brewed and packaged in the heart of our beachside hometown just like every one of our beers, and will be the perfect complement to every item on the iconic Hot Dog on a Stick menu.”

The Shandy’s can design captures this community celebration, showcasing fresh-stomped elements from HDOS’ Lemonade and their classic stripes incorporated with SMBW’s beach-brewed lifestyle.

About Hot Dog on a Stick™ – Established in 1946 in Southern California, Hot Dog on a Stick is known for its fresh, made-to-order hot dog on a stick and cheese on a stick products, hand-stomped natural lemonade, smiling customer service and its iconic bright striped uniforms. Hot Dog on a Stick provides customers with a fun all-American quick service restaurant experience, catering services for events, party packs, and fundraisers. Hot Dog on a Stick has close to 70 locations in the U.S. and internationally including China. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For franchising opportunities, visit our franchise website.

About Santa Monica Brew Works

Established in 2014, Santa Monica Brew Works is the first and only independent craft production brewery on LA’s Westside, producing a variety of brews inspired by a love of craft beer and the City of Santa Monica. Santa Monica Brew Works’ signature lineup includes; 310 California Blonde Ale, Inclined IPA, Modern Witbier (WIT), PCH Golden Milk Porter, and Xtra Pale Ale (XPA). SMBW is committed to authenticity. Each style is brewed and packaged in the heart of Santa Monica. Their promise is to brew great-tasting craft beer for people everywhere who live the “Beach Brewed” lifestyle. Connect with SMBW on Facebook and Instagram.

