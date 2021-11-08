Hopworks Urban Brewery Releases Bourbon Barrel Aged Abominable Winter Ale

PORTLAND, Oregon – Hopworks Urban Brewery (HUB), the first B Corp brewery in the Pacific Northwest, is releasing Bourbon Barrel Aged Abominable Winter Ale. After aging for over nine months in bourbon barrels, Bourbon Barrel Aged Abominable Winter Ale has complex notes of vanilla, spice and citrus.

“Mr. Abom is out of hibernation and rolling the barrels around the brewery once again!” said Christian Ettinger, Founder & Brewmaster at Hopworks. “After the Yeti Angels have taken their share, we’ve been left with a rich 11.3% ABV brew, enough to awake even the most sluggish of beasts. The bounty of warming vanilla and caramel flavors meld perfectly with the citrus and pine hop notes in this winter ale. AAARRRRGGGHHH and cheers to winter!”

New at the pubs, Hopworks will also be releasing the Apple Of My Eye pizza alongside Bourbon Barrel Aged Abominable Winter Ale. Apple Of My Eye has a garlic oil base topped with mozzarella, blue cheese, local Honeycrisp apples sourced from Rainier Fruit Co., diced red onions, crispy onions, and a balsamic glaze swirl. Rich but balanced, the pizza highlights the crispness of Honeycrisp apples through the funkiness of blue cheese and the intensity of the balsamic glaze. It pairs perfectly with the citrus spice and vanilla notes of Bourbon Barrel Abominable.

Bourbon Barrel Abominable is available starting on November 5 on tap and in 16 oz. 4-packs at grocers, bottle shops, and at Hopworks’ two locations on SE Powell Boulevard in Portland and SE Mill Plain Boulevard in Vancouver, Washington.

Bourbon Barrel Abominable :

Abominable slumbered in Kentucky bourbon barrels for nine months to create this strong, seasonal classic with complex notes of vanilla, spice and citrus. 11.3% ABV. 55 IBU. Released November 5th.

About Hopworks Urban Brewery

Founded in Portland, Oregon, in 2008 by Christian and Brandie Ettinger, Hopworks Urban Brewery creates world-class beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect the environment and support our community. Family-owned and operated, Hopworks sources thoughtfully, operates efficiently and minimizes waste in an effort to protect the planet. The company’s 20-barrel brewery produces 10,000 barrels of beer a year for Hopworks’ brewpubs and distribution throughout Cascadia. Hopworks is the first Certified B Corporation brewery in the Pacific Northwest.

