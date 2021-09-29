Hopworks Urban Brewery and Aslan Brewing Join Up for IPA Collab

PORTLAND, Oregon – Hopworks Urban Brewery, the first B Corp brewery in the Pacific Northwest, is releasing a beer in collaboration with fellow B Corp Aslan Brewing of Bellingham, Washington: Eco Freak IPA. This beer was designed with sustainability in mind, incorporating locally sourced, organic ingredients, and Salmon-Safe hops from yet another B Corp, Roy Farms.

“We are always looking for ways to express our sustainability through the lens of beer. Bringing two B Corps together was paramount,” said Christian Ettinger, founder and brewmaster at Hopworks. “We asked each other what the most meaningful way to be ‘eco’ in the brewery space was, and decided that organic, Salmon-Safe, and local was an interesting intersection of three things that, on their own, are remarkable and impactful–then we then brought them all together in one beer. The beauty of collaborative beers is not only pushing each other on the recipe, but on the process too.”

Eco Freak IPA ($12) is available on tap and in 16 oz. 4-packs at independent grocers and at Hopworks’ two locations on SE Powell Boulevard in Portland and SE Mill Plain Boulevard in Vancouver, Washington. It can also be found in Aslan Brewing Co.’s taprooms in Seattle and Bellingham, Washington.

Eco Freak IPA:

This eco-friendly hazy IPA has a juicy tangerine-and-peach cocktail on the nose from Sabro hops. The malt lends a smooth platform and a lighter body, allowing hints of pineapple and coconut to sparkle through. All ingredients were sourced locally and sustainably from Roy Farms and Skagit Valley Malt. 5.8% ABV. 20 IBU. Releases September 29th.

About Hopworks Urban Brewery

Founded in Portland, Oregon, in 2008 by Christian and Brandie Ettinger, Hopworks Urban Brewery creates world-class beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect the environment and support our community. Family-owned and operated, Hopworks sources thoughtfully, operates efficiently and minimizes waste in an effort to protect the planet. The company’s 20-barrel brewery produces 10,000 barrels of beer a year for Hopworks’ brewpubs and distribution throughout Cascadia. Hopworks is the first Certified B Corporation brewery in the Pacific Northwest.

About Aslan Brewing Co.

Founded in 2012, Aslan Brewing Company has become a staple within the community of Bellingham, WA, providing organic beer to the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. ? With a commitment to organic ingredients, locally sourced goods, and low-impact practices, they aimed to offer the community something new and refreshing, the sustainable way. Aslan became a Certified B Corp in 2016, further solidifying their commitment to Triple Bottom Line business.

For More Information:

https://www.hopworksbeer.com/beer