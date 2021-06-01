Hopworks Releases Totally Chill Hazy IPA

PORTLAND, Ore. – Hopworks Urban Brewery (HUB), the first B Corp brewery in the Pacific Northwest, has released its summer seasonal, Totally Chill Hazy IPA.

“There’s nothing like finishing a long day of mountain biking in the sun and cracking open a can of Totally Chill,” Christian Ettinger, Founder and Brewmaster at Hopworks, said from atop his bike. “We designed this beer with summer in mind and hope it becomes your sunset sipper this season!”

Totally Chill is available on tap and in 12 oz 6-packs at independent grocers and both the Powell Mothership, 2944 SE Powell Blvd., and HUB Vancouver, 17707 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver, Washington.

Totally Chill Hazy IPA

Loaded with Azacca, Mosaic, and El Dorado hops, this bright summer Hazy IPA has intense notes of pineapple and mango suspended in a super cloudy body. 6.0% ABV. 45 IBU.

About Hopworks Urban Brewery

Founded in Portland, Oregon, in 2008 by Christian and Brandie Ettinger, Hopworks Urban Brewery creates world-class beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect the environment and support our community. Family-owned and operated, Hopworks sources thoughtfully, operates efficiently and minimizes waste in an effort to protect the planet. The company’s 20-barrel brewery produces 10,000 barrels of beer a year for Hopworks’ brewpubs and distribution throughout Cascadia. Hopworks is the first Certified B Corporation brewery in the Pacific Northwest.

https://www.hopworksbeer.com/