Hopworks Releases Abominable Winter Ale

PORTLAND, Ore. – Hopworks Urban Brewery (HUB), the first B Corp brewery in the Pacific Northwest, is releasing its winter seasonal, Abominable Winter Ale. The release will be complemented by a seasonal menu special called The Abominable Beastloaf Sandwich, a bison and grass-fed meatloaf with aromatics, herbs and spices sitting on a pub bun with a horseradish celery root spread, a thick-cut onion ring and house-made BBQ sauce. This special will be available at both Hopworks brewpub locations. Additionally, at the Powell Mothership, Hopworks is celebrating with live music performed by Hushfire starting at 7:30PM. Hushfire is a vocal-based acoustic trio based in Portland, Oregon.

“Mr. Abom is back from hibernation and ready to party! In his unusual reverse-hibernation cycle, he moves to higher elevations for the winter to feast on his beloved, frozen pine boughs, discarded energy bars and partial tailgate beers,” said Christian Ettinger, Founder and Brewmaster at Hopworks. “Be sure when moving through Abom country to clank unopened beer cans together and, of course, bring a decoy can to distract Mr. Abom in case of an encounter! If needed, shake your can, then open downwind and away from yourself, making sure to point the spray at the ground in front of Mr. Abom. Set the can slowly in front of him, making sure to avoid eye contact. Allow for a quick selfie before running like hell!”

Abominable Winter Ale ($10) is available starting on October 8 on tap and in 12 oz. 6-packs at grocers, bottle shops, and at Hopworks’ two locations on SE Powell Boulevard in Portland and SE Mill Plain Boulevard in Vancouver, Washington.

Abominable Winter Ale:

Abominable is a perfect blend of caramel malts and Simcoe, Cascade, Chinook, and Centennial hops, creating a complex, spicy, and citrusy winter ale. 7.3% ABV. 65 IBU. Releases October 8th.

About Hopworks Urban Brewery

Founded in Portland, Oregon, in 2008 by Christian and Brandie Ettinger, Hopworks Urban Brewery creates world-class beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect the environment and support our community. Family-owned and operated, Hopworks sources thoughtfully, operates efficiently and minimizes waste in an effort to protect the planet. The company’s 20-barrel brewery produces 10,000 barrels of beer a year for Hopworks’ brewpubs and distribution throughout Cascadia. Hopworks is the first Certified B Corporation brewery in the Pacific Northwest.

For More Information:

https://www.hopworksbeer.com/