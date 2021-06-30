Hopworks Releases 3 New Beers

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

PORTLAND, Ore. – Hopworks Urban Brewery (HUB), the first B Corp brewery in the Pacific Northwest, is releasing three new beers just in time for Independence Day celebrations. Both Ace of Spades IIPA and When Life Gives You Blueberries Sour are made with hops and fruits from fellow Salmon-Safe Certified B Corp Roy Farms, and Evelyn Sunshine IPA is brewed in honor of the birthday of HUB founders Christian and Brandie Ettinger’s daughter.

“Roy Farms’ hops are really showcased in this year’s Ace of Spades Imperial IPA; we put just about every hop we had in this brew. I’d tell you which ones, but they’re HOP SECRET!” quipped Matt Speckenbach, Head Brewer at Hopworks. “Roy Farms’ blueberries are also a key ingredient in our summer sour. As we like to say, When Life Gives You Blueberries, make a blueberry kettle sour!”

Evelyn Sunshine IPA is an annual brew that marks the summertime birthday of the Ettinger’s daughter. It’s available on tap only at Hopworks’ two locations on SE Powell Boulevard in Portland and SE Mill Plain Boulevard in Vancouver, Washington.

“14 years ago, Evelyn Sunshine Ettinger came into our lives with rays so bright we tucked them into her middle name. We named her Sunshine for a few hours before chickening out and officially named her Evelyn after her Great Grandmother Forest Evelyn Laufer,” said Christian Ettinger, Founder & Brewmaster. “So, as one does, you brew 600 gallons of over-hopped IPA to commemorate such a glorious occasion! This 14th version clocks in at 7.0% ABV with a light body that allows the ultraviolet hop spectrum to pass through! She’s classic and new world all at the same time. She and we hope you enjoy!”

Ace of Spades IIPA ($15) and When Life Gives You Blueberries Sour ($10) are available on tap and in 16 oz. 4-packs at independent grocers and both Hopworks locations.

Evelyn Sunshine West Coast IPA:

Light and bright like the summer sun, Evelyn Sunshine lets the hops shine through with notes of orange citrus and ripe peach with a deep, northwest dankness. 7.0% ABV. 80 IBU. Releases June 30th.

Ace of Spades IIPA:

This beast is hopped out with Cascade, Chinook, Centennial, Simcoe, Waimea, Cryo Idaho 7, El Dorado, and Amarillo hops.  Great big grapefruit aromas are complemented by ripe peach and cotton candy waves. Finishes with a classic NW pineyness. The malt stands back and lets the hops shine through. 8.6% ABV. 100 IBU. Releases July 2nd.

When Life Gives You Blueberries Sour:

Fresh blueberries and lemon create the ultimate summertime sour reminiscent of your neighborhood lemonade stand. Made with 100% traceable and organic blueberries from Roy Farms in Eastern Washington. 5.5% ABV. 9 IBU. Releases July 2nd.

About Hopworks Urban Brewery

Founded in Portland, Oregon, in 2008 by Christian and Brandie Ettinger, Hopworks Urban Brewery creates world-class beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect the environment and support our community. Family-owned and operated, Hopworks sources thoughtfully, operates efficiently and minimizes waste in an effort to protect the planet. The company’s 20-barrel brewery produces 10,000 barrels of beer a year for Hopworks’ brewpubs and distribution throughout Cascadia. Hopworks is the first Certified B Corporation brewery in the Pacific Northwest.

For More Information:
https://www.hopworksbeer.com/

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
07/01: Brewbound Podcast 07/08: Brewbound Podcast 07/15: Brew Talks Virtual July 2021 07/22: Brewbound Data Club w/ Lester Jones, Chief Economist, NBWA 07/22: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond
View the Full Content Calendar
back
The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More