Hopworks Releases 3 New Beers

PORTLAND, Ore. – Hopworks Urban Brewery (HUB), the first B Corp brewery in the Pacific Northwest, is releasing three new beers just in time for Independence Day celebrations. Both Ace of Spades IIPA and When Life Gives You Blueberries Sour are made with hops and fruits from fellow Salmon-Safe Certified B Corp Roy Farms, and Evelyn Sunshine IPA is brewed in honor of the birthday of HUB founders Christian and Brandie Ettinger’s daughter.

“Roy Farms’ hops are really showcased in this year’s Ace of Spades Imperial IPA; we put just about every hop we had in this brew. I’d tell you which ones, but they’re HOP SECRET!” quipped Matt Speckenbach, Head Brewer at Hopworks. “Roy Farms’ blueberries are also a key ingredient in our summer sour. As we like to say, When Life Gives You Blueberries, make a blueberry kettle sour!”

Evelyn Sunshine IPA is an annual brew that marks the summertime birthday of the Ettinger’s daughter. It’s available on tap only at Hopworks’ two locations on SE Powell Boulevard in Portland and SE Mill Plain Boulevard in Vancouver, Washington.

“14 years ago, Evelyn Sunshine Ettinger came into our lives with rays so bright we tucked them into her middle name. We named her Sunshine for a few hours before chickening out and officially named her Evelyn after her Great Grandmother Forest Evelyn Laufer,” said Christian Ettinger, Founder & Brewmaster. “So, as one does, you brew 600 gallons of over-hopped IPA to commemorate such a glorious occasion! This 14th version clocks in at 7.0% ABV with a light body that allows the ultraviolet hop spectrum to pass through! She’s classic and new world all at the same time. She and we hope you enjoy!”

Ace of Spades IIPA ($15) and When Life Gives You Blueberries Sour ($10) are available on tap and in 16 oz. 4-packs at independent grocers and both Hopworks locations.

Evelyn Sunshine West Coast IPA:

Light and bright like the summer sun, Evelyn Sunshine lets the hops shine through with notes of orange citrus and ripe peach with a deep, northwest dankness. 7.0% ABV. 80 IBU. Releases June 30th.

Ace of Spades IIPA:

This beast is hopped out with Cascade, Chinook, Centennial, Simcoe, Waimea, Cryo Idaho 7, El Dorado, and Amarillo hops. Great big grapefruit aromas are complemented by ripe peach and cotton candy waves. Finishes with a classic NW pineyness. The malt stands back and lets the hops shine through. 8.6% ABV. 100 IBU. Releases July 2nd.

When Life Gives You Blueberries Sour:

Fresh blueberries and lemon create the ultimate summertime sour reminiscent of your neighborhood lemonade stand. Made with 100% traceable and organic blueberries from Roy Farms in Eastern Washington. 5.5% ABV. 9 IBU. Releases July 2nd.

About Hopworks Urban Brewery

Founded in Portland, Oregon, in 2008 by Christian and Brandie Ettinger, Hopworks Urban Brewery creates world-class beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect the environment and support our community. Family-owned and operated, Hopworks sources thoughtfully, operates efficiently and minimizes waste in an effort to protect the planet. The company’s 20-barrel brewery produces 10,000 barrels of beer a year for Hopworks’ brewpubs and distribution throughout Cascadia. Hopworks is the first Certified B Corporation brewery in the Pacific Northwest.

