Hopworks’ Cactus Attactus Prickly Pear Sour Returns Along With Ace Series IIPA: Ace of Hearts

PORTLAND, Ore. – Hopworks Urban Brewery (HUB), the first B Corp brewery in the Pacific Northwest, has released the next beer in its fruited sour line, Cactus Attactus Prickly Pear Sour, alongside the latest Imperial IPA from its Ace Series, Ace of Hearts.

“This latest beer release is a super fun pair to try as sunnier days roll in,” said Matt Speckenbach, Head Brewer at Hopworks. “Cactus Attactus is a perfect summer drinker—and this year we added an extra hundred pounds of prickly pears to every batch to really let the fruit and its beautiful magenta color shine through.”

“Our newest imperial, Ace of Hearts, is particularly intriguing, blending two seemingly opposite ends of the IPA spectrum,” continued Speckenbach. “It drinks on the front end with a super fruity profile, but finishes on the back with classic, old-school IPA bitterness.”

Ace of Hearts IIPA and Cactus Attactus Prickly Pear Sour are available on tap and in 16 oz 4-packs at both the Powell Mothership, located at 2944 Southeast Powell Boulevard, and HUB Vancouver, at 17707 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard in Vancouver, Washington.

Cactus Attactus Prickly Pear Sour

This delightful Kettle Sour is packed with ruby red prickly pears and balanced with bright melon and lemony citrus notes. 5.3% ABV. 3 IBU.

Ace of Hearts IIPA

An eccentric IIPA with a subtle aroma of dried apricots that precedes?warm notes of strawberry gummies, Juicy Fruit and pomegranates before shifting?gears to finish?with a dry, old-school IPA bitterness. 8.9% ABV. 90 IBU.

About Hopworks Urban Brewery

Founded in Portland, Oregon, in 2008 by Christian and Brandie Ettinger, Hopworks Urban Brewery creates world-class beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect the environment and support our community. Family-owned and operated, Hopworks sources thoughtfully, operates efficiently and minimizes waste in an effort to protect the planet. The company’s 20-barrel brewery produces 10,000 barrels of beer a year for Hopworks’ brewpubs and distribution throughout Cascadia. Hopworks is the first Certified B Corporation brewery in the Pacific Northwest.

For More Information:

https://www.hopworksbeer.com/