Hops Drops (Previously Evergreen Music Festival) Announces Craft Brewery Line Up

EVERGREEN, Colorado – Hops Drops, previously known as Evergreen Music Festival, is proud to announce the artist and brewery lineup for this year’s 2022 festival. The one-day festival will showcase over a dozen regional and national musical acts, offering an eclectic mix of live blues, funk, indie, and rock while highlighting some of Colorado’s best brewing companies. Hops Drops offers a full-day outdoor experience filled with live music, unlimited brewery tastings, various food and retail vendors, and kid-friendly activities.

The announced craft brewery lineup includes Evergreen Brewery, El Rancho Brewery, Lariat Lodge Brewery, Green Mountain Brewery, CODA Brewing CO., Cellar West Artisan Ales, Over Yonder Brewing, Cabin Creek Brewing, Our Mutual Friend Brewing, Crooked Stave, and more.

Evergreen Music Festival celebrated its first year in 1966. The festival initially started with an intent to bring classical music to the mountains and has since been looked at as the beloved 4th of July fireworks celebration at Evergreen Lake. Thirty-two years later, the festival’s leadership team has passed the reins to Evergreen hometown heroes and long-standing local business owners Logan & Riley Boone, owners and operators of Boone Mountain Sports + Evergreen Brewery. Alongside the Boone family, local business owners Marcus Durante (Founder of Kree8), Bobby Everett (Co-Owner of Evergreen Brewery), and Colin Kerr (Owner of The Wildflower Cafe) have joined forces with the festival to better encapsulate the refreshed, modernized potential for Evergreen to be looked at as a go-to spot on the Colorado music and entertainment scene. In addition to elevating Evergreen’s mountain entertainment, Hops Drop continues to support and give back to the local community and has committed to donating 10% of ticket sales to Rocky Mountain Academy of Evergreen.

“Our Hops Drops team is made up of Evergreen locals, a team truly passionate about marrying music, craft beer, and the mountains, all to better our community and support local nonprofits while having fun,” said Logan Boone, new Executive Director of Hops Drops. “It is an honor to lead and grow this festival. We are incredibly excited at our potential to expand Evergreen’s entertainment offerings and bring a great music and beer festival to our picturesque mountain community.”

When: Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm MT Where: Buchanan Park in Evergreen, Colorado. How: General Admission + Beer Tasting tickets are now on sale for $55

All ticket options include:

General Admission: Starting at $30 Entry into the festival

GA + Beer Fest Admission: Starting at $55 Entry into the festival Souvenir tasting glass Unlimited tasting from 12-4 pm

VIP Bergen Peak Club: Starting at $150 Entry into the festival + Beer Fest Premier viewing of main stage Designated area with private bar Private bathrooms Free food & beverages A photo booth and gifts from our partners







For More Information:

http://www.hopsdropsevergreen.com/