Hope for the Day and Roadmap Brewing Launch Hops for the Day Beer Project

CHICAGO, Illinois – Hope for the Day and Roadmap Brewing are launching the Hops for the Day beer project.

The Hops for the Day beer project aims to shift the approach to mental health in the beverage industry by #CraftingTheConversation around mental health. It is a call to empower breweries to use their platforms to smash the silence of stigma and remind everyone IT’S OK NOT TO BE OK.

The goal is to bring the conversation about mental health into breweries and to their customers so they can all have access to mental health resources.

Hope for the Day is providing all participating breweries with the Hops for the Day IPA base recipe created by Roadmap Brewing. The recipe has 6% ABV and can be brewed as a West Coast IPA or New England IPA. Brewers are also welcome to add their own spin to the recipe.

Hope for the Day has partnered with Hollingbery & Son Inc. Hops and Community Cultures Yeast Lab to provide hops and yeast respectively at a discounted price. Blue Label is also set to provide can labels for free for participating breweries.

Participating breweries will also be equipped with partially customizable label templates; promotional graphics, social media assets, and suggested marketing materials created by Hope for the Day; and a discount code to use on Hope for the Day’s U.S. store.

Additionally, Hope for the Day will send out a Resource Package to breweries containing IT’S OK NOT TO BE OK wristbands, Resource Cards containing nationally vetted mental health resources, and coasters to share with the brewery staff and community.

To continue the conversation, breweries will have the opportunity to schedule virtual or physical sessions of Hope for the Day’s signature mental health education programming: The Things We Don’t Say.

All craft beverage companies are invited to participate in the Hops for the Day project.

Hope for the Day is encouraging a May 1 release date to kick off Mental Health Awareness Month, but seeks to keep the conversation going year-round.

Hops for the Day IPA was previously known as the THINGS WE DON’T SAY IPA. In 2021, Hope For The Day was able to foster relationships with 204 breweries in 5 different countries with the THINGS WE DON’T SAY IPA campaign. Hope for the Day educated 350 individuals and distributed over 250,000 resources across the world through the campaign.

About Hope for the Day

Hope For The Day is a non-profit movement empowering the conversation on proactive suicide prevention and mental health education

For More Information:

https://www.hftd.org/hops-for-the-day