Hop and Sting Brewery Launches Aluminum Cowboy at Dr. Pepper Ballpark 4th of July Weekend

FRISCO, Texas — Hop and Sting Brewery announces its first ballpark worthy beer, Aluminum Cowboy! Frisco RoughRiders are stacking up on Hop and Sting’s Aluminum Cowboy as the 2020 official season opening craft brew at Dr. Pepper Ballpark available in Section 104 in the “Hop and Sting Beer Bullpen.” The American Light Lager is a 4.2% ABV thirst quencher. It’s perfect for the Texas summer heat. The low carb, low cal brew holds its own in the light lager category by showcasing a light malt flavor and balance hop aroma.

The light lager style is a good refresher for outdoor activities like ball games. It’s 110 calories, 3 carbs, and 0 fat. The cans remind drinkers about why it’s important to drink local. No Rice. No Corn Syrup. No Corporations. All Craft. Made In Texas.

Customers who purchase beer-to-go growler fills of any brew on draft at the Hop & Sting brewery in Grapevine, TX, will earn a discount code for tickets to this weekend’s game.

“Be sure to visit the Hop and Sting beer stand at the top of section 104. Proudly brewed in Grapevine, Texas, Hop & Sting provides quality craft ales and lagers that will pair great with watching a RoughRiders baseball game.”- RoughRiders

WHAT:

“Hop and Sting Beer Bullpen”, at Dr. Pepper Ballpark, featuring Aluminum Cowboy, along with fan favorites such as Northeast Texas IPA, Hopped To Be Squared DDH IPA and Miracle Wheat charity beer which supports The Miracle League.

WHO:

Hop and Sting Brewery and RoughRiders

WHY:

Independence Weekend, Brewery’s first brand being sold at Ballpark

WHERE:

Frisco, Texas: Dr. Pepper Ballpark Section 104 “Hop and Sting Beer Bullpen”

WHEN:

4th of July Weekend both July 3rd & 4th 2020 during the game.