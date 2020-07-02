Hop and Sting Brewery Launches Aluminum Cowboy at Dr. Pepper Ballpark 4th of July Weekend

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

FRISCO, Texas — Hop and Sting Brewery announces its first ballpark worthy beer, Aluminum Cowboy! Frisco RoughRiders are stacking up on Hop and Sting’s Aluminum Cowboy as the 2020 official season opening craft brew at Dr. Pepper Ballpark available in Section 104 in the “Hop and Sting Beer Bullpen.” The American Light Lager is a 4.2% ABV thirst quencher. It’s perfect for the Texas summer heat. The low carb, low cal brew holds its own in the light lager category by showcasing a light malt flavor and balance hop aroma.

The light lager style is a good refresher for outdoor activities like ball games. It’s 110 calories, 3 carbs, and 0 fat. The cans remind drinkers about why it’s important to drink local. No Rice. No Corn Syrup. No Corporations. All Craft. Made In Texas.

Customers who purchase beer-to-go growler fills of any brew on draft at the Hop & Sting brewery in Grapevine, TX, will earn a discount code for tickets to this weekend’s game.

“Be sure to visit the Hop and Sting beer stand at the top of section 104. Proudly brewed in Grapevine, Texas, Hop & Sting provides quality craft ales and lagers that will pair great with watching a RoughRiders baseball game.”- RoughRiders

WHAT:

“Hop and Sting Beer Bullpen”, at Dr. Pepper Ballpark, featuring Aluminum Cowboy, along with fan favorites such as Northeast Texas IPA, Hopped To Be Squared DDH IPA and Miracle Wheat charity beer which supports The Miracle League.

WHO:

Hop and Sting Brewery and RoughRiders

WHY:

Independence Weekend, Brewery’s first brand being sold at Ballpark

WHERE:

Frisco, Texas: Dr. Pepper Ballpark Section 104 “Hop and Sting Beer Bullpen”

WHEN:

4th of July Weekend both July 3rd & 4th 2020 during the game.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.