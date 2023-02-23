Holy ‘Que Smokehouse x Cartesian Brewing Upcoming Pop Ups!

PHILADELPHIA, Pa.— Holy ‘Que Smokehouse the acclaimed Bucks County destination for authentic Texas-style BBQ, is continuing to bring its award-winning barbecue to the City of Brotherly Love for a series of pop-ups at Philadelphia Magazine’s Best New Brewery 2022 Cartesian Brewing on the following Thursdays, March 23, and April 20. American-brewed beer enthusiasts and brisket lovers can pay a visit to the South Philadelphia brewery for an evening filled with hazy IPAs, Texas-style fare, and brain-busting trivia starting promptly at 7 pm, with food sales beginning at 6 pm.

Cartesian Brewing, located at 1326 E Passyunk Ave, traditionally follows a bring-your-own-food method for guests sipping on craft brews on-site, however, for the fan-favorite weekly trivia nights (held every Thursday at 7 pm), local purveyors are welcome to partner and post up in the rear of the brewery with a smorgasbord of fare for attendees. Tom Peters, Pitmaster and Founder of Holy ‘Que Smokehouse, will be on-site offering a variety of sought-after menu items for foodies to indulge in including mouthwatering brisket cheesesteak, pulled pork, and Texas Joe sandwiches (think Sloppy Joe but with smoked brisket), alongside, alongside delightful, hearty sides such as mac ’n’ cheese, cider slaw, and pinto beans. Vegetarian-friendly platters will also be available.

Trivia enthusiasts are encouraged to arrive at 6 pm for the start of BBQ sales, while themed trivia will begin at 7 pm, occurring in the expansive indoor tasting room. This event is open to the public and free to attend with food and beverage available for purchase à la carte.

About Holy ‘Que Smokehouse

Holy ‘Que Smokehouse is a Texas-style BYOB restaurant located in Lahaska, PA just steps away from Peddler’s Village. Helmed by Pitmaster and Owner Tom Peters, the smokehouse serves up authentic, wood-fired BBQ fare with highlights spanning tender brisket, turkey, and pork spare ribs to delectable sides such as honey cornbread and house-made mac ‘n’ cheese. Holy ‘Que Smokehouse boasts a Texas-style indoor dining room and patio, with the option of dining in or ordering takeaway and catering. The back patio offers a fun outdoor experience made more atmospheric with a classic country playlist. Currently, hours of operation are Friday and Saturday 11:30 am – 7 pm and Sunday 12 pm – 4 pm, or until sold out.

For More Information:

http://cartesianbrewing.com/