Holidaily Brewing Company to Release Adventure Series

GOLDEN, Colo. — Holidaily Brewing Company, America’s dedicated gluten-free brewery, announced the launch of their Adventure Series, a new series featuring small-batch experimental beers. This year-round, rotating series with styles launching in March, May, and August features the brewery’s newest innovations in gluten-free brewing.

Holidaily Brewing (holidailybrewing.com) opened in Golden, Colorado in 2016 and is the passion project of Karen Hertz, who survived both melanoma and thyroid cancers, leading to a treatment regimen including a gluten-free diet. Hertz struggled to find a great-tasting, 100% gluten-free beer and was driven to solve this problem. After years of research and testing, Holidaily Brewing Company was born.

“Commercial brewing has been part of the United States’ fabric for almost 400 years,” said Karen Hertz, Founder of Holidaily Brewing. “Gluten-free brewing has developed in only the past 10 years. With that novelty comes the need for constant experimentation. The Adventure Series allows our brewers to do just that.”

Vienna Lager is the first in this series, scheduled to release March 11th, 2021. A bright, clear copper lager at 4.8% ABV combines a crisp, highly quenching mouthfeel with a slightly sweet maltiness.

Brewed with balancing Noble hops and locally sourced, malted, gluten-free grains, this beer showcases the quality ingredients that comprise each of Holidaily Brewing’s beers.

“The Adventure Series allows our brewing team to continue our exploration of new, inventive styles,” said Laura Ukowich, VP of Operations for Holidaily Brewing. “We’re really excited to share Vienna Lager with the world, yet another Holidaily beer that will expel any notion that a gluten-free beer can’t be a true-to-style, delicious craft beer.”

In time for Spring, Holidaily Brewing introduces the Vienna Lager on draft and in 4-pack cans at the Holidaily tasting room in Golden, Colorado and across the brewery’s distribution footprint throughout Colorado, Arizona, Kansas, and Kansas City.

About Holidaily Brewing Co.:

Holidaily Brewing Co. is a 100% certified dedicated gluten-free brewery, one of only 16 in the United States. Their brewery and tasting room are located in Golden, Colorado. Their distribution footprint includes Colorado, Arizona, Kansas City Metro, and Kansas.

For More Information:

https://holidailybrewing.com/