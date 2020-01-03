Holidaily Brewing Company Expands Distribution to Arizona

GOLDEN, Colo. — Holidaily Brewing Company, a dedicated gluten-free brewery, is set to distribute to Phoenix, Scottsdale and surrounding areas by partnering with Crescent Crown Distributing, one of the largest distributors in the United States.

Holidaily Brewing (holidailybrewing.com) opened in Golden, Colorado in 2016 and is the passion project of Karen Hertz, who survived both melanoma and thyroid cancer, leading to a treatment regimen including a gluten-free diet. Hertz struggled to find a great tasting, 100% gluten-free beer and was driven to solve this problem. After years of research and testing, Holidaily Brewing Company was born.

All of the beer produced by Holidaily is certified gluten-free by the Gluten Intolerance Group and is safe for gluten sensitive or Celiac consumers to drink.

After years of exponential growth in Colorado, Holidaily Brewing opened the doors to a new production brewery in May of 2019, making them the largest dedicated gluten-free brewery in the U.S. The expansion increased their brewing capacity, allowing them to meet the demand in Colorado and to expand distribution to Arizona, their first regionally distributed state.

“The mission of Holidaily is built around getting great-tasting, gluten-free beer in the hands of those who typically can’t drink beer due to certain dietary restrictions.” said Karen Hertz, Founder of Holidaily. “We’re excited about the opportunity to distribute our beer to Arizona, a state that appreciates craft beer and is on the forefront for gluten-free products.”

Holidaily Brewing will launch in Arizona February 3rd, with tasting events during Arizona Beer Week, the 7th-16th. Over the past decade, Arizona craft beer has seen growth throughout the state. During the past ten years, the number of breweries in Arizona has risen from about 20 to over 100 (source). Holidaily Brewing will be the first domestic, dedicated gluten-free brewery to distribute in the state.

“We have seen demand and anticipation for gluten-free beer in Arizona. Holidaily brews incredible gluten-free beer, they won the gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival! We couldn’t be more excited to partner with them here in Arizona and provide an innovative, world-class product to our market,” said Ian Yonushonis, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Crescent Crown Distributing.

About Holidaily Brewing Co.:

Holidaily Brewing Co. is a 100% certified dedicated gluten-free brewery, one of only 14 in the United States. Their tasting room is located in Golden, Co. at 801 Brickyard Circle with a production facility across the street. Beers are distributed to liquor stores, restaurants, grocery stores and breweries throughout Colorado and soon to be Arizona. www.HolidailyBrewing.com/buy/

About Crescent Crown Distributing:

Crescent Crown Distributing is a nationally recognized wholesale distributor of malt beverages and non-alcoholic beverages with distribution territories in Arizona and Louisiana selling over 34 million cases annually. The company has 1,400 valued employees serving over 14,000 customers through distribution centers located in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and Thibodaux, Louisiana, as well as Mesa and Surprise, Arizona. Additional information regarding the company and brands can be found at www.crescentcrown.com.

