Hoegaarden Releases Cherry Blossom Beer

WASHINGTON — Hoegaarden blooms its newest offering from its Gaarden Series – Hoegaarden Cherry Blossom. This limited-edition seasonal beer is inspired by springtime and Washington D.C.’s iconic cherry blossom season to bring a refreshing, floral taste home to Hoegaarden fans.

Hoegaarden Cherry Blossom features subtle notes of cherry blossom for a fruit forward, slightly sweet and tart flavor perfect for a delicious sip of nature in a bottle. This wheat beer has a smooth, refreshing taste infused with botanicals and natural goodness.

Available only in the DMV, Hoegaarden Cherry Blossom gives Washingtonians a beer that is uniquely for locals to bring home to their dinner tables and backyard picnics from Arlington to Shaw to Silver Spring.

“Combining Hoegaarden’s strong brewing heritage, connection with nature and the highest quality ingredients with a local treasure of the cherry blossoms, we are bringing nature back to the city,” said Peter Van Overstraeten, Vice President of Premium and Super Premium. “Hoegaarden Cherry Blossom is truly a wheat beer inspired by the essence of springtime in DC, and we’re thrilled to share it with the local community.”

The original Hoegaarden wheat beer was first brewed in a tiny village in Belgium inspired by local ingredients and flavors. We are still serving up that same tradition today utilizing locally inspired flavors and Mother Nature as inspiration to brew Hoegaarden Cherry Blossom in the U.S.

Hoegaarden Cherry Blossom is 5.6% ABV | 16oz and is available in: 4 packs of 16oz Aluminum Bottles at $9.99 at retailers all around the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia. It will also be available on select online ordering platforms.

About Hoegaarden

Hoegaarden has a very unique heritage. From the original Hoegaarden wheat beer that was first brewed in the Middle Ages in the eponymous Belgian village in Flemish Brabant, it has become a world renowned authentic Belgian wheat beer. Part of the AB InBev family, Hoegaarden is now a widely distributed international beer brand, available in more than 70 countries. This cloudy wheat beer, flavored with orange peel and coriander, is a refreshing thirst quencher with a mild flavor and a fruity character. It is characterized by its naturalness and authenticity. Hoegaarden wheat beer is an ideal summer beer, served in the famous hexagonal glass. Visit our websites: www.hoegaarden.com and www.ab-inbev.com.