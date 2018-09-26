HiJinx Brewing Announces October Beer Releases

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — HiJinx Brewing Company is ready to ring in the fall season and chilly temps with a few exciting beer releases.

The highly anticipated Lizard Creek Harvest Ale is back! This copper-colored beer is brewed with ten pounds of wet hops per barrel. The Cascade and Chinook hops, provided by Lizard Creek Hop Farm in New Ringgold, PA, add a pine-like, spicy bouquet to this amber ale. You can enjoy it on draft in 16 oz. or 18 oz. pours, or purchase it by the bottle in the HiJinx taproom.

Grab some samples of the Harvest Ale, and a few other special HiJinx beers, this Saturday, September 22, at the Allentown Beer Fest in Downtown Allentown from 1:00 to 5:00 pm.

Another crowd favorite, Helles Yes, will be making its sweet return in a couple of weeks. Helles Yes is a pale, German lager brewed with Pilsen and Munich malts, and just a touch of hops. Featuring bready, malt-forward characteristics, this classic beer is medium-bodied, pours heady, and has a striking golden color.

Try a pint of Helles Yes during the HiJinx Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, October 6 in their taproom in Allentown. If you take a liking to it, you can take some home in 375 mL bottles.

The final release by HiJinx is their traditional Märzen-style beer, Ooooo-Fest. Driven more by malt than hops, Ooooo-Fest was brewed with four different kinds of malt. The Märzen style has historically been associated with the change of seasons, the onset of fall, and the celebrations that take place at that time. Ooooo-Fest will make its debut on draft, appropriately) on draft at Oktoberfest at HiJinx on October 6.

About HiJinx Brewing Company

HiJinx Brewing Company was born out of a fierce passion for great beer. The HiJinx crew’s dedication to quality and their willingness to experiment, make for some unique and tasty beers. From the traditional to the exotic, their passion for beer knows no limits. With a 10-barrel system and a draft system featuring 12 tap lines, their brewery/taproom is one that can’t be ignored. HiJinx beers can be found on draft and in cans/bottles across the Lehigh Valley and surrounding areas. Drink some HiJinx and let the tomfoolery begin! To learn more, visit www.hijinxbrewing.com.