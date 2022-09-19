Highlander Beer and Hank Patterson Announce ‘Ultimate Partnership’

Highlander Beer and Hank Patterson are teaming up to bring you to ultimate partnership of beer, fly fishing, and comedy! Stay tuned for 4 videos releasing right here on Instagram over the next month, culminating in a new IPA release party on October 6th where you can meet Hank, try the new brew, win great prizes, and support a good cause.

Hank Patterson is a high school graduate, community college dropout, beer connoisseur and world renowned fly fishing expert and guide. Hank is the proud owner of 4 blu-ray copies of A River Runs Through It and is the only known angler to successfully bring the elusive CuttyRainBrown trout to a net. Hank loves Missoula Montana and is stoked to be teaming up with Highlander to share new videos and super delicious beer!

