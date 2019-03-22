Higgins Restaurant and pFriem Family Brewers Release 25th Anniversary Collaboration

PORTLAND, Ore. – Higgins, Oregon’s original farm-to-table restaurant, is observing a quarter-century in business this year, and has released a special anniversary ale in collaboration with pFriem Family Brewers to celebrate the milestone.

Higgins Anniversary Ale is a Belgian-style farmhouse saison made with Calamondin oranges, cardamon and green peppercorn. Featuring notes of lemon and spice, it finishes delicate and dry. The beer was a collaborative effort of James Beard award-winning chef Greg Higgins, chef de cuisine Patrick Strong, beer steward Pauly Miller and the brewers at pFriem Family Brewers.

Higgins Anniversary Ale is currently available on draft only at the restaurant, located at 1239 SW Broadway and Jefferson, and at pFriem Family Brewers in Hood River. It is also available in a limited number of cage and cork 375ml bottles at Higgins, Belmont Station in SE Portland, and John’s Marketplace in SW Portland.

Long before Oregon became renowned for its craft beers, Higgins has offered a beer list that champions local brewers alongside expertly curated Belgians ales. Learn more about Higgins at HigginsPortland.com and follow the restaurant on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, using hashtag #Higgins25.

About Higgins Restaurant

Higgins Restaurant opened in 1994 with chef and co-owner Greg Higgins using his close ties to Pacific Northwest farmers to spearhead his pioneering menus, which eventually landed him a 2002 James Beard award as Best Chef Northwest. Co-owned by Greg and Paul Mallory, the landmark restaurant prides itself on service, dedicated wine and spirits offerings, a world-class beer program and a showcase of the bounty of the Pacific Northwest.