Hidden Springs Ale Works and Cru Cellars Collaborate on Sour Beer

Hidden Springs Ale Works collaborates with Cru Hospitality Group on “Blush & Bashful” a Rose’ inspired beer to celebrate the opening of Small Giant.

Cru Hospitality Group is celebrating the opening of their latest concept, Small Giant — a new restaurant on Water Street that features craft beer, cocktails, and Ohio- style pizza — with the release of “Blush & Bashful,” a beer collaboration with Hidden Springs Ale Works.

Blush & Bashful is a 5.5% ABV, Rose inspired sour beer that features juice from Cabernet Sauvignon grapes.

Kyle King, CEO of Cru Hospitality Group, chose the local 7-year-old brewery for this project. “We believe in being a genuine partner to the community at Cru, which can come in many forms,” said King, “and we were excited to collaborate with Hidden Springs on this beer.”

The process took two months, and it was all hands on deck.

“We invited our leadership team from Small Giant to help brew the beer, and leaders from Cru Cellars, Bouzy, and Small Giant were on-hand to can it,” continued King.

For Hidden Springs Ale Works, a brand founded on community and creativity, the partnership made sense, too.

“When the opportunity to collaborate with Cru Hospitality Group presented itself, our team was immediately inspired to find the perfect fusion between beer and wine,” said Josh Garman, co-founder and CEO of Hidden Springs Ale Works.

“We wanted to build a product that both avid wine and beer enthusiasts would enjoy. So we landed on a rose-inspired sour beer featuring juice from cabernet sauvignon grapes. We’re known for making sweeter-styled fruited sours, but for this beer, we challenged ourselves by targeting a drier beer with a firm but pleasant PH (acidity) level with a balanced effervescent finish.”

Added Garman, “We love the finished product and look forward to continuing to grow our relationship with Cru Hospitality Group. Our teams have a very playful, creative spirit, and when we get together, it’s magic.”

King agreed. “We look forward to deepening the relationship with Hidden Springs and other local brands as we continue to grow together in the Tampa Bay area.”

Blush & Bashful will be available, in 16oz Cans, for purchase starting December 27, 2022, at the following locations:

Hidden Springs Ale Works

Cru Cellars – Armature Works

Cru Cellars – Palma Ceia

Cru Cellars – Westshore Marina

Small Giant – Water Street once it opens in January.

Wine on Water – Water Street once it opens in January.

ABOUT CRU HOSPITALITY GROUP

Cru Hospitality Group is the parent restaurant group of Cru Cellars. The restaurant and wine bar joined the Tampa Bay food scene in 2010 and has been popular ever since, planting its roots in the Palma Ceia location and later branching to Armature Works and the newest location in Westshore Marina District. Cru Hospitality Group will add three new concepts in the Tampa Bay area in the coming months: Bouzy in Hyde Park Village, and Small Giant and Wine on Water in Water Street Tampa. Learn more at https://www.crucellars.com/

ABOUT HIDDEN SPRINGS ALE WORKS

Hidden Springs Ale Works is a family-owned and operated brewery located in Tampa. Since 2015, it’s been known for its nostalgic, well-crafted beverages that elevate the craft beer drinking experience. Learn more at https://hiddenspringsaleworks.com/