HenHouse Plans 10 Beers For 10 Years and a PDX Pop-Up to Celebrate ‘Stoked On 10’

CALIFORNIA – 10 Years. 10 Beers. Celebrating a decade of freshness and friends!! With appearances by: Admiral Maltings (Alameda, CA); Marin Brewing (Larkspur, CA); Drakes Brewing (San Leandro, CA); Cellarmaker (San Francisco, CA); Eagle Rock Brewery (Los Angeles, CA); Faction Brewing (Alameda, CA); Craftsman Brewing (Pasadena, CA); Temescal Brewing (Oakland, CA ); Pacifica Brewery (Pacifica, CA); Great Notion (Portland, OR); Moonraker (Auburn, CA); Oozlefinch (Fort Monroe, VA); Crowns & Hops (Inglewood, CA) Bow & Arrow (Albuquerque, NM); The Queer Brewing Project (England); Brix Factory (Oakland, CA).

We are less than a month away from HenHouse Brewing Company’s 10th Anniversary celebration, a six-week-long extravaganza we are calling STOKED! ON TEN! Any milestone is a chance to remember the past, look to the future, and appreciate the present, and that is just what we have planned!

Beginning on Friday, January 7th, Stoked On Ten will encompass the release of 10 very special beers over the course of 6 weeks. These beers along with the breweries we’ve invited to work on them, and venues where we will be holding their releases, tell the story of HenHouse’s first decade by honoring many of those who’ve played a part in it. This project features contributions from craft beer pioneers who laid the groundwork that made companies like HenHouse possible, partners who have helped us grow and improve over the past decade, and trailblazers at work today making this industry more diverse, equitable, and exciting!

Specific details on each week’s releases will roll out week-by-week, as we offer one bottled release and one canned release every Friday and Saturday between January 7th and February 5th. What we can tell you today is that the beers offered in bottles will be brewed to keep and treasure while the canned offerings are intended to be consumed fresh! Each week’s releases will be accompanied by events that will take place from Portland, OR to Santa Cruz, CA.

