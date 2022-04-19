Heineken Launches New Heineken Silver Campaign

AMSTERDAM – Heineken® is launching the next phase of their new Heineken® Silver campaign assets including TVC and OOH creative.

Heineken® Silver has been made for the next generation of beer drinkers who crave extra fresh moments with friends, for real. The campaign, which started by launching a virtual beer you can’t drink in the metaverse, has now moved on to show a witty ‘Instagram vs. Reality’ moments social campaign; yet again highlighting how real is better than fake.

This latest creative continues the extra-fresh and provocative tone of the campaign by flipping the narrative from ideal to real. Inspired by the ‘Instagram vs. Reality’ viral trend, Heineken® teamed up with real content creators aiming to show that overly airbrushed advertising is a thing of the past, and authentic moments with friends are more meaningful.

As can be seen here from this spectacular OOH advert, Heineken® bridged the virtual launch of Heineken® Silver and its real counterpart, Heineken® broke the fourth wall bringing the beer to life through a 3D execution at the iconic Piccadilly Lights screen.

Bram Westenbrink, Global Heineken® Brand Director at HEINEKEN, said:“We are so excited by the launch of this new member of the Heineken® family, Heineken® Silver, and all the opportunities it unlocks from a creative standpoint. Launching the first virtual beer was an ironic take on food and drink brands launching in the metaverse. Today, we are taking the campaign to the next level through digital, TVC and OOH content across Europe – challenging stereotypes in beer advertising.”

Bruno Bertelli, Global CCO, Publicis WW & CEO Publicis Italy, said: “Heineken® Silver has been an amazing creative opportunity for the team at Le Pub. Our point of view has always been to support our brave clients and their courageous thinking and has allowed us to deliver this playground of creativity, targeting a new generation of consumers.”

The product recipe has also been developed with this group of consumers in mind. Heineken® Silver is an extra-refreshing lager at 4% ABV, brewed at -1°C for a crisp flavour and subtle finish, offering a lighter drinking profile.

Willem van Waesberghe, Global Craft and Brew Master at HEINEKEN, said: “Heineken Silver is a delightfully refreshing, less bitter and easy-to-drink lager that will appeal to a new generation of beer drinkers and a broader range of taste palates. Heineken® Silver was brewed to be an all-round crowd pleaser, and the perfect partner to celebrate authentic moments of joy and real beer moments. It is crafted with all the same pure, natural ingredients we know people love from our original recipe.”

Consumers have been able to get their hands on Heineken® Silver throughout Europe from 7th April 2022.

https://www.heineken.com/global/en/our-products/heineken-silver