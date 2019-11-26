Heidelberg Distributing Co. Acquires Distribution Rights to Saucy Brew Works in 79 Ohio Counties

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Saucy Brew Works announces a new partnership with Heidelberg Distributing Company after Heidelberg’s recent acquisition of distribution rights for Saucy beers in the State of Ohio. This partnership increases Saucy’s geographic footprint, putting more Saucy beer in more counties statewide, and gives Saucy access to a greater number of retailers through Heidelberg’s portfolio. Saucy also will benefit from the depth of experience the Heidelberg team has built over 80 years in business.

Heidelberg’s distribution of Saucy beers will include both draft and can offerings. Saucy’s core beer options include: HABITUALE, a Kölsch Style German Ale, B.F. HEFE, a Bavarian-Style Hefeweizen Ale, and IPA ASAP, an American India Pale Ale. Saucy’s specialty brews, including seasonal favorite THREE HOS, as well as WHAT’S HIS NUTS, a Vanilla Stout with Coffee and Peanut Butter, UBER ASAP, a Blood Orange IPA, and more, also will be available at various industry retailers and events.

“As we continue to grow, we needed to find a partner that was aligned with our goals in the state of Ohio,” says Brent Zimmerman, co-founder and CEO of Saucy. “This new partnership with Heidelberg enables us to form deeper relationships with our clients across the state.”

Some of the benefits of this new partnership include:

An increase in the number of retailers accessed from 9,200 to over 30,000

Increased access to a craft sales force of almost 175 associates

Leveraging Heidelberg’s 80 years of experience in the beer industry

Increased availability of Saucy beers in the state of Ohio

“We are very excited about partnering with Saucy Brew Works, one of the hottest brands in Northeast Ohio,” said Heidelberg Director of Craft Chris Emmons. “Adding their great lineup of beers to our portfolio is a great way for us to wrap up 2019 and move into 2020. We are looking forward to bringing these fine brews to retailers all across Ohio!”

About Saucy Brew Works

Founded in 2017, Saucy Brew Works is a Cleveland-based brewery serving up a wide range of high-quality craft beer, including classic German, American, Experimental Yeast and Wild Type beers. The Saucy Brew Works “BrauKon” brewing system is efficient, exact and eliminates waste. Saucy Brew Works uses only food-grade stainless steel from the tanks through the draft lines, which is the best way to deliver the clean, pure flavor of great tasting beer that satisfies. For more information regarding.