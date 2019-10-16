Heavy Seas to Release Trick & Treat Sour Ales

BALTIMORE — Heavy Seas Beer is excited to announce the next two releases from its 15 Barrel Brewhouse in 2019, Trick, a dry hopped sour brewed with oranges, and Treat, a sour ale brewed with cherries. These beers will be exclusively available in the Heavy Seas Taproom at the brewery on Friday, October 25, 2019 in 4 packs of 16oz cans and on draft.

Trick is our devilish spin on a sweet & tart sour ale. Oranges make this beer fresh and juicy, while a generous dry hop with Galaxy, Citra and Enigma leave you with subtle bitterness and a citrus kick. It’s a trick worth falling for.

Treat is our homage to the sweet & tart candies of Halloween. Brewed with cherries, this sour ale screams with fresh cherry flavor in every sip.

A perfect balance of sour and sweet, we dedicate this beer to anyone who picks out the cherry candies first.

“Inspired by the red sweet and sour Halloween candies, Treat is a sour ale brewed with wheat and cherries. At 4.5% ABV, it’s a tangy, fun treat for your tastebuds,” says Heavy Seas Brewmaster, Christopher Leonard. “Trick is a heavily dry-hopped sour “IPA” brewed with oats, wheat, pale malt and loads of Galaxy, Enigma, and Citra hops, along with a robust dose of fresh orange juice. 6.0% ABV and an approachable 40 IBU’s, the zesty, citrus forward aromas provide a sneaky hoppy surprise.”

The Trick and Treat label artwork was designed by local Baltimore artist, Owen Murphy, of One Drop Design Studio. All the taproom exclusive beer labels will be designed by Owen in 2019.