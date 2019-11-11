Heavy Seas to Release 24 Anniversary Ale, Quad IPA

BALTIMORE — Heavy Seas Beer is excited to announce the release of 24 Anniversary Ale, a Quadruple IPA to celebrate the brewery’s 24th year of brewing craft beer in Baltimore. This limited release will be available in December in the following states within its distribution footprint: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington, DC, and West Virginia.

The 24 Anniversary Ale label artwork was designed by, Chris Gipple, co-founder of Nightshift Creative and designer for Infinite Rot. Chris will be the new local Baltimore artist the brewery will begin working with in 2020. For 2019, local artist, Owen Murphy of One Drop Design Studio, designed both the 23rd Anniversary Ale label and all labels for the brewery’s 15 Barrel Brewhouse taproom exclusive can releases.

“I always wanted to do a project designing beer labels, so working with Heavy Seas could not have been a more fun experience,” says Owen Murphy. “Being given full artistic freedom on each label was the best possible scenario for me as an artist. I could not be more satisfied with how it came out and hope to work with them more in the future.”

“Working with the Heavy Seas team on the 24th anniversary beer and the 15 Barrel Brewhouse artwork is definitely a bucket-list job,” says Chris Gipple. “These guys are giving me so much creative freedom to explore, allowing me to be 100% authentic to my style. Ask any creative professional you know, that’s truly a luxury on most projects. As a result, you can expect vibrant, gig-poster inspired, visual representations of these flavors.”

Heavy Seas will be hosting a 24th Anniversary Party on Friday, December 6th in the Taproom at the brewery in Halethorpe, MD to release the beer.

What better way to celebrate 24 years of brewing what we love than with x4 the hops? This quadruple IPA is our really big way of saying thank you. Bursting with notes of grapefruit, orange and ripe stone fruit, it brings a juiciness to every celebration. Without the support of your crew, we wouldn’t be here today. We love you (almost) as much as we love good beer. Cheers to you, and cheers to 24!

“Heavy Seas is known for making robust, powerful beers and a wide variety of IPA’s,” says Heavy Seas Brewmaster, Christopher Leonard. “Recently, we’ve also been having a lot of fun with hazy, juicy, hoppy beers that have been well received. So, we decided to put it all together for our 24th Anniversary Ale – a 14% ABV, 75 IBU Hazy “Quadrupel” IPA brewed with oats, wheat and hopped to absurd levels with over four pounds per barrel of Citra, Galaxy, Enigma, and Simcoe. There’s enormous buzz in the brewery about this beer. We can’t wait to get it into the hands of all of our fans!”

Style: Quadruple IPA

ABV: 14%

IBU: 65

Hops: Simcoe, Citra, Galaxy, Enigma

Malts: 2-Row, Wheat Malt, Flakes Oats, Dextrose