Heavy Seas Beer Releases Sun Blink Raspberry Lemon Sour

BALTIMORE — Heavy Seas Beer is excited to announce the second release from its 15 Barrel Brewhouse in 2019, Sun Blink, a Raspberry Lemon Sour. This beer will be exclusively available in the Heavy Seas Taproom at the brewery on April 5, 2019 in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans and on draft.

This refreshingly tart and juicy sour ale is bursting with raspberries and lemons to deliver the most satisfying can of sunshine ever made. Brewed just in time to snap you out of your winter funk, Sun Blink is here to get you ready for sunny days and clear skies. Don’t blink because this beer will be gone as soon as it bursts through the clouds!

The Sun Blink label artwork was designed by local Baltimore artist Owen Murphy, of One Drop Design Studio, who also designed the labels for Joose Cannon and Heavy Seas’ 23 Anniversary beer. All the taproom exclusive beer labels will be designed by Owen in 2019.

About Sun Blink