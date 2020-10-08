Heavy Seas and Rheb’s Candies Collaborate on Jimmy Truffle Dessert Stout

BALTIMORE– Heavy Seas is excited to announce the release of Jimmy Truffle, a dessert stout brewed in collaboration with Rheb’s Candies. Inspired by Rheb’s iconic jimmy truffles, get ready for a luscious, chocolatey treat of a beer that’s perfect for a cool, autumn night. And remember: they’re called jimmies—don’t you dare call them chocolate sprinkles! This dessert stout will be available in 4-packs of 16 oz cans during a curbside can release from October 23rd-24th at the Heavy Seas Taproom.

Heavy Seas Brewmaster Christopher Leonard comments, “Chocolate Jimmies are easily my favorite ice cream topping. So, when I was introduced to Rheb’s Jimmy Truffles, I became an instant fan. We tried to bring that same delectable chocolate candy experience to a beer. We used significant amounts of roasted barley, chocolate, vienna, and dark crystal malts, along with cacao powder, chocolate syrup and 35 lbs of jimmies, a touch of earthy English hops, and lactose – to produce one candilicious brew,”

Jarrod Bradley of Rheb’s Candies comments, “We are more than honored to be in collaboration with an outstanding local brewery! Heavy seas and Rheb’s Candy–nothing comes close to Baltimore culture better than this! A big thanks to Heavy Seas for this opportunity! ”

The release of Jimmy Truffle will take place at the Heavy Seas brewery Friday, October 23rd- Saturday, October 24th. For more information, visit: www.hsbeer.com. For more information on Rheb’s candies, visit: www.rhebs.com/

The Jimmy Truffle label artwork was designed by local Baltimore artist, Chris Gipple, of Nightshift Creative, who also designed Heavy Seas’ 24 Anniversary beer label this past December. All the taproom exclusive beer labels will be designed by Chris in 2020.

About Heavy Seas Beer

Heavy Seas Beer was founded by Hugh Sisson in 1995 and has grown the business to become one of the most respected and award-winning craft breweries on the east coast. As the first pub brewer in Maryland, Hugh was responsible for the legislation that made brewpubs legal in the state. Now over two decades later, Heavy Seas is celebrating its 24th year of brewing independent craft beer in Baltimore. The brewery also continues to expand its beer portfolio, now producing 23 different beer styles and distributing to 20 states as well as Washington D.C. Heavy Seas was also named Beer Connoisseur Magazine’s 2017 Brewery of the Year. For more information, please visit www.hsbeer.com.

About Rheb’s Candies

Louis and Esther Rheb, as newlyweds, moved into their new home at 3352 Wilkens Avenue. In 1917, a year later, he started making candy in the basement of their home. Taffies, brittles, fudge and jellies were the first candies he learned to make. He was self taught, studying from books and experimenting for many years.The candies were sold in the markets twice a week, Esther going to Hollins and Louis to Belair. In the mid thirties, they opened in the Lexington Market. As the years passed, Louis developed more recipes, and Esther learned to hand dip the centers in a smooth and velvety chocolate which they had blended to complement each piece of candy and to their complete satisfaction. Many people came to Wilkens Avenue to buy candy, so they decided to convert their garage into a store. The Grand Opening took place in 1950, and today it is our main store. Hollins and Belair markets were closed a few years later. All the recipes Louis perfected remain in the family. Now into our 4th generation, we continue today with Quality, Service and Value as our most important ingredients.