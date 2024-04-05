Healdsburg Beer Company Unveils Belgian Pale

HEALDSBURG, Calif. — Healdsburg Beer Company (HBC) is proud to announce the release of Belgian Pale, a crisp, medium-bodied ale originally made as a house beer for the world-famous Thomas Keller Restaurant Group, which includes The French Laundry, Per Se, Bouchon, Ad Hoc, something like a million Michelin Stars, and the greatest cookbook series the HBC staff has ever read.

With the Belgian yeast character of stone fruits and peppercorns, Belgian Pale is crisp and dry with an unmistakable old-world character and a floral aroma. This is a very flavorful but approachable, easy-drinking, and unmistakably Belgian-style ale.

5.2% ABV

IBU 28

Grains: 2-Row Barley, Munich, and Wheat malts

Hops: Chinook, Amarillo

Yeast: Proprietary House Belgian Strain

“We’re thrilled to finally release this to the public,” said HBC Founder Kevin McGee. “Originally created as ‘The White Apron’ to meet the specific needs of a house beer at one of the best restaurant groups in the world, it is an understatement to say that we’re proud of this beer.”

Balance and drinkability are hallmarks of all HBC beers, which are crafted to be nuanced and compelling yet sessionable. Based in northern California and surrounded by some of the world’s finest artisan purveyors and restaurants, the interaction between beer and food is always top of mind at HBC. All HBC beers are purposefully crafted to compliment a broad range of cuisines, but perhaps none so notably or with as much provenance as the Belgian Pale.

Belgian Pale is now available throughout California and at select retailers across the US.

About Healdsburg Beer Company

Healdsburg Beer Company started in a residential garage at a time when that kind of thing wasn’t happening. Upon learning that the common wisdom in homebrewing circles was that it wasn’t possible to license and bond a super-small scale brewery, founder, Kevin McGee, took it as something of a dare. Putting his law degree to good use, Kevin legally licensed and bonded his garage as The Healdsburg Beer Company and unknowingly became one of the first of what would later be called “nano-breweries.” In December of 2019, the McGee family purchased Craft Beer legend Anderson Valley Brewing Company (AVBC) with Kevin as President and CEO. Working with the All-Star brewing team at AVBC, the original recipes for Healdsburg Beer Company beers were scaled up for AVBC’s Bavarian copper brewhouse. Now as a sister brewery to AVBC, we’re delighted to be able to bring Healdsburg Beer Company beers to a wider audience than ever before.

