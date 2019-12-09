HBO Collaborates with Monkish Brewing, Other Half Brewing and Cellarmaker Brewing on Conjoined Triangles of Success Beers

NEW YORK – HBO Licensing & Retail is proud to announce the release of Conjoined Triangles of Success, a trio of brand-new beers created to commemorate the series finale of Silicon Valley on HBO, airing December 8. The Silicon Valley-inspired beers are brewed in partnership with Monkish Brewing, Other Half Brewing and Cellarmaker Brewing and are available for purchase today.

Conjoined Triangles of Success is a collaboration between three powerhouse breweries, as Los Angeles-based Monkish Brewing, San Francisco-based Cellarmaker Brewing and New York-based Other Half Brewing, have combined their ingenuity and brewing talents to produce three beers guaranteed to thrill fans of the hit HBO comedy and beer lovers alike. Conjoined Triangles of Success will be available at each of the regional brewery locations, with a taste and can unique to each brewery. Despite the differences in labels, collaboration is the sturdy “shared hypotenuse” of Conjoined Triangles of Success.

All three of the Conjoined Triangles of Success beers are Triple IPAs measuring in at 10.0% ABV and will be available in 16 oz cans. However, each of the participating breweries offers something wholly unique in terms of flavor profile.

Monkish Brewing Tasting Notes:

A Triple IPA brewed with rolled oats and dry hopped with Idaho 7, Citra, Galaxy, and Simcoe hops. Robust, soft, dank, tropical.

Cellarmaker Brewing Tasting Notes:

A DDH (Double Dry Hopped) Triple IPA brewed with rolled oats to create a viscous body and chewy mouthfeel. Hopped with Nelson Sauvin from New Zealand, Galaxy from Australia, Mosaic from Washington State and Idaho 7 hops. Notes of unripe pineapple, peach Haribos, sauvignon blanc grapes and freshly cut pine.

Other Half Brewing Tasting Notes:

A Triple IPA containing hops like Citra, Citra Cryo, Citra Incognito, Cashmere, Galaxy and Motueka. Notes of mango, tart pineapple juice, underripe guava, candied lime, big purple nose, fresh herbal pop.

The release of these Conjoined Triangles of Success beers will undoubtedly help Silicon Valley fans celebrate the finale of the hilarious comedy series and bookend the lineup of Season 6 beer releases. Earlier this year, HBO similarly partnered with Other Half Brewing for the release of Not Hot Dog, a Double IPA specially brewed to help kick off the Season 6 premiere.

Conjoined Triangles of Success is available for purchase at Monkish Brewing in Los Angeles, Cellarmaker Brewing in San Francisco and Other Half Brewing in New York, and Silicon Valley’s series finale will air on Sunday, December 8.

About Monkish Brewing

Monkish Brewing Co. is a small brewery & tasting room in Los Angeles (Torrance) creating belgian-ish and IPA-ish beers. Since 2012.

About Cellarmaker Brewing

Founded in 2014 by Sam Richardson, Matt Monahan and Andrew Burman, Other Half Brewing is rooted in a simple mission: to push the boundaries of beer. Known for its hazy IPAs, pastry stouts, and creative sours, Other Half has built a loyal community of fans around its Brooklyn taproom, and grown to become one of the most sought after breweries in the country. With locations in East Bloomfield, NY and Brooklyn, NY, and partnerships with like-minded breweries around the world, Other Half is constantly moving the beer industry forward.

About Other Half Brewing

Founded in 2014 by Sam Richardson, Matt Monahan and Andrew Burman, Other Half Brewing is rooted in a simple mission: to push the boundaries of beer. Known for its hazy IPAs, pastry stouts, and creative sours, Other Half has built a loyal community of fans around its Brooklyn taproom, and grown to become one of the most sought after breweries in the country. With locations in East Bloomfield, NY and Brooklyn, NY, and partnerships with like-minded breweries around the world, Other Half is constantly moving the beer industry forward.

About HBO Licensing & Retail

HBO Licensing & Retail, a division of Home Box Office, Inc., partners with best-in-class licensees around the world to give HBO’s global audience new and exciting ways to engage with their favorite shows. The division leverages iconic, award-winning HBO programs such as Game of Thrones, VEEP, Sex and the City, Silicon Valley, Insecure, The Sopranos, Big Little Lies, True Blood and more to create officially licensed consumer products, innovative merchandise programs, retail activations and live immersive experiences. HBO Licensing & Retail works across a broad range of product categories, including collectibles, apparel, publishing, live branded experiences, digital gaming, fashion and beauty collaborations, luxury accessories, and beyond. Officially licensed HBO merchandise can be purchased in retail stores around the world, online in the US at http://store.hbo.com and the HBO Shop.