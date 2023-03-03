Harpoon Launches Limited Edition Sticky Bun Stout with Flour Bakery + Café

BOSTON, Mass.— Harpoon Brewery and Flour Bakery + Café have collaborated on a Sticky Bun Stout, a pastry stout brewed with natural flavors and real sticky buns from Flour Bakery + Café.

The idea came about when members of the Harpoon Product Innovation Team went out for coffee and pastries at the local Flour Bakery at the Seaport Innovation & Design Building. The team is far from the first to fall in love with these otherworldly ‘Sticky Sticky Buns’ –Flour Bakery co-owner and James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Joanne Chang beat Bobby Flay on a Throwdown with Bobby Flay episode with her delicious recipe.

“We believe that, through baking, we can spread love and happiness to the entire world,” said Joanne Chang. “When presented with the opportunity to work with Harpoon to develop this unique beer, we knew it was a natural partnership that would spread joy.”

“At Harpoon, inspiration finds us in many forms – whether experimenting with a new hop variety, learning an innovative brewing technique, or taking a trip to the neighborhood bakery,” said Dan Kenary, Harpoon CEO and co-founder. “We are thrilled to partner with Flour, who shares our passion for creating awesome products and welcoming hospitality.”

Harpoon Sticky Bun Stout is made with real Sticky Sticky Buns and features notes of toasted pecans, caramel, brown sugar and cinnamon. This beer is best paired with the real thing (ready-to-bake Sticky Sticky Buns can be shipped right to your door!)

A portion of proceeds will be donated to Camp Harbor View, who works with more than 1,000 young Bostonians and their families each year to offer a one-of-a-kind summer camp for students in grades 6-8, year-round leadership development for students in grades 9-12 and comprehensive family services, including college and career planning, scholarships, clinical support and resource coordination — all at no cost to families.

Harpoon Sticky Bun Stout will be available in 16oz 4-pack cans and on draft. Want to be one of the first to try it? Join Harpoon and Flour on Tuesday, March 7th from 5PM – 7PM at the Harpoon Beer Hall in Boston for a beer release party where you can sample the beer (and purchase it to-go), enjoy baked goods from Flour and meet Joanne Chang.

For More Information:

https://www.harpoonbrewery.com/