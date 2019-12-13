Harpoon Brewery, Samuel Adams, Kevin Youkilis and More Announce #Pints4Pete Fundraiser

BOSTON — Kevin Youkilis, former Boston Red Sox infielder and owner of Loma Brewing Company, put out the call and craft breweries are answering. Join Boston breweries Harpoon and Sam Adams to raise a pint in celebration of the life and lasting impact of Pete Frates. Today, $1 per pint sold will be donated to the Peter Frates Family Foundation in support of #Pints4Pete.

Pete left his mark on the Boston community – and far beyond – during his noble fight against ALS, inspiring the viral Ice Bucket Challenge to raise awareness and funds for a cure for future ALS patients. The Peter Frates Family Foundation is a grant-based foundation that aims to help ALS patients live at home, close to their loved ones, as comfortably as possible.

$1 for every pint sold Friday, December 13 at Harpoon’s Boston and Vermont locations and Sam Adams’ Boston Brewery and Taproom will be donated to the Peter Frates Family Foundation. Harpoon and Sam Adams are doubling down on #Pints4Pete, matching donations in each location and raising a special toast with drinkers at 6pm.

For more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/2PEwbF3.

 

