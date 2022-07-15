Hardywood Positions for Growth with Internal Promotions

RICHMOND, Virginia – Hardywood Park Craft Brewery has announced changes to its leadership team in preparation for its next phase of growth, including the promotion of Kate Lee to the role of President.

Building on years of experience in the brewing industry, Lee will move from her current position as Vice President of Operations and Quality to lead Hardywood’s day to day business operations. Hardywood’s first employee, and current Vice President of Production and Head Brewer, Brian Nelson, has been promoted to the Brewmaster position, and current Vice President of Finance, Doug Sulanke, has risen to the role of CFO. Co-founders Eric McKay and Patrick Murtraugh will serve as CEO and COO, respectively, and focus on deepening relationships with key stakeholders, supporting their leadership team, making Hardywood the best possible place to work, and exploring new opportunities for innovation and growth.

Lee graduated from North Carolina State with a B.S. in Food Science. She came to Hardywood in early 2014, after 12 years with Anheuser-Busch InBev, where she was instrumental in leading their quality operations at four of its breweries across the country, and served as Assistant Brewmaster at ABI’s Williamsburg, Virginia facility. Since joining the Hardywood team, she has become a beloved member of the Hardywood family, building trusting relationships with staff, distributors, and customers, and earning her MBA from VCU in 2021. “Kate has excelled at the highest levels within the brewing industry, she possesses an unrivaled depth of knowledge in the science of making world class beer, and through her dynamic leadership skills, she’s propelled Hardywood’s evolution into one of the largest independent breweries on the east coast,” shared co-founder and CEO, Eric McKay, adding “we cannot wait to see the impact Kate will have in the years ahead at Hardywood.”

Nelson, a Virginia Tech graduate with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, became Hardywood’s first full time employee in 2011. An avid homebrewer, Nelson previously worked as an engineer at Honda, before brewing professionally in Ohio and New Zealand. Sulanke joined Hardywood in 2018, bringing a wealth of executive experience in manufacturing, and a strong institutional background as a CPA with an MBA from University of Richmond, as well as a passion for home brewing. Co-founder and COO Patrick Murtaugh added, “Doug and Brian are indispensable assets to our leadership team. Having been with us since the beginning, Brian has become the heart of the brewing program at Hardywood, and throughout the years, has led our team of talented brewers to produce world class beers that have won a litany of international awards. Doug is a skilled financial professional whose guidance we are lucky to have…I’ve heard he’s a pretty good brewer too!”

Additionally, Hardywood is promoting three employees to the director level: Andrew Edwards as Director of Operations, Tim Norman as Director of Production, and Maddie Wood as Director of Marketing. This rounds out Hardywood’s leadership team to include Catherine Poston, Director of Events, Massie Wallace, Director of Taprooms, and Doug Ix, Director of Sales.

