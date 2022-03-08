Brewbound Podcast: Hard Seltzer Liquor Store Runs in Utah, Plus NA Lite Beer

The Brewbound team discusses the latest news, including a law making its way through the Utah Legislature that will require several hard seltzer brands to be sold in state-run liquor stores.

The team also discusses the launch of Athletic Lite, a 25-calorie non-alcoholic beer, distribution moves in Minnesota and Vermont, and fundraising efforts for Ukraine. Plus, Jess goes to a tap takeover.

