Happy National Cider Month! Schilling Cider Launches Two New Flavors to Celebrate

SEATTLE, Wash.— This October marks the fourth annual National Cider Month, founded by Schilling Cider to celebrate the apple-centric hard beverage and elevate the cider industry as a whole. Whether you’re a longtime cider aficionado or a curious newcomer, National Cider Month’s alignment with the harvest season makes this month-long celebration the perfect opportunity to pay homage to the craftsmanship and tradition of cidermaking and explore the diverse and rich flavor profiles of today’s hard cider.

Schilling Cider, a Washington-based company, sets a positive example for the hard cider industry by prioritizing environmental sustainability, employee well-being, product innovation, and quality improvement. They have deep relationships with the cider community nationwide, collaborate closely with PNW farmers whogrow 80% of the U.S.’s fresh apples, and are dedicated to introducing PNW flavors to the nation through world-class ciders.

Cider makers and retailers around the country are participating in this spirited occasion, hosting events and tastings that provide an immersive experience into the world of cider. The tradition grows this year with support from retailers such as Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Safeway, Albertsons,Total Wine, WinCo, BevMo and Target alongside Schilling Cider, Blake’s Hard Cider, Graft Cider, Dragon’s Head, Incline Cider, Austin Eastciders, Downeast, Bauman’s, and over 50+ participating cideries.

“I am beyond thrilled for National Cider Month. Cider is a beautifully crafted, versatile beverage with a lot of history – it’s the perfect alcoholic option people are looking for, but they just may not know it yet,” said Mary Guiver, Principal Category Merchant at Whole Foods Market. “At Whole Foods Market, we’re excited to celebrate National Cider Month and highlight this dynamic beverage with many of the hundreds of local cider makers we carry in our stores throughout the country.”

Schilling’s partnership with cideries and retailers across the U.S. expands the National Cider Month celebration beyond the PNW – shining a light on local cideries and lifting the entire industry.

“Dedicating a month to cider means paying homage to the farmers and growers that provide us all with fresh fruit to use in our beverages. Being on the shelf with Schilling at Whole Foods Market during this pivotal month means sharing space with a like-minded company that puts quality and innovation at the forefront,” shared Chelsea Cox, VP of Marketing at Blake’s Hard Cider. “We see ourselves as stewards of the category in the Midwest and beyond and couldn’t be more thrilled for the opportunity to raise awareness with Schilling. Hard Cider is having a moment and with consumers choosing flavor and quality as a top purchasing driver, this positions all craft cider brands to flourish and ultimately help expand the cider season.”

This year, celebrate National Cider Month by:

Sipping from local cideries – Schilling’s Chaider, Local Legend and Excelsior Imperial Apple, Blake’s Hard Cider’s Caramel Apple and many more are fall favorites

Diving into Cider Making 101

Participating in various events at your local cidery taproom

Supporting farmers and local apple orchards

“As an industry leader, Schilling Cider believes shifting norms and partnering with cideries and retailers around the nation is the key to inspiring broader change and continuing to evolve consumers’ ideas of hard cider,” said Schilling Cider Co-founder and CEO Colin Schilling. “We are committed to running Schilling – from orchard to can – as sustainably and responsibly as possible while seeking to inspire, celebrate and uplift other cideries and the beloved tradition of cider-making through ongoing and annual initiatives like National Cider Month.”

About Schilling Hard Cider

Crafted with passion, and rooted in sustainability, Schilling Hard Cider has redefined exceptional cider since 2013. As the #2 cider producer nationwide, Schilling prioritizes quality, dynamic flavors, meticulous craftsmanship, and environmental and social responsibility within the industry. They actively take steps to minimize their carbon footprint through local sourcing, environmental givebacks, and a 100% electric vehicle sales fleet. Schilling has spearheaded multiple initiatives to promote and showcase numerous cideries across the country, reflecting their dedication to lifting the cider industry as a whole.

About National Cider Month

National Cider Month, established by Schilling Cider in 2022, is an annual celebration that takes place throughout October highlighting hard cider, cider makers and the apple harvesting season. The initiative is spearheaded by Schilling Cider and is supported by several prominent retailers including Whole Foods Market, Total Wine, Safeway, BevMo, Target and more. National Cider Month brings forth fresh flavors complemented by cider-focused experiences designed for both cider makers and enjoyers to celebrate the beloved beverage and uplift the industry.

About the Hard Cider Industry

The US hard cider industry is booming, especially during the fall season, its peak period. According to 3Tier Beverages, the industry has grown by 4% in the last year, driven mainly by regional ciders, now constituting over 50% of the market, and growing by 11.5% in the same period. Players like Schilling, Bold Rock, and 2 Towns are growing at impressive rates (33%, 25%, 30%, respectively) and still have substantial room for distribution expansion. If this growth continues, the cider category could sustain a 4-6% annual growth rate, potentially adding $100 million in sales over the next 5 years.

For More Information:

https://schillingcider.com/