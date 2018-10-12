Hank Hudson Brewing Company Opens Taproom in New York

HALFMOON, N.Y. –Hank Hudson Brewing Company announces the opening of their newly constructed taproom. Situated at the Fairway of Halfmoon Golf Club, Hank Hudson Brewing Company offers a warm and welcoming environment where visitors are invited to not only taste, but be immersed, in the beer-making process.

Hank Hudson Brewing Company provides customers with a reinvented experience inspired by British pub culture, in a newly constructed space that reflects a rustic and industrial design boasting scenic views of the golf course and Saratoga County landscape. Designed by local architecture firm, Balzer & Tuck, the taproom was built out of two reclaimed barns, which were previously located just a few miles from their current space. The taproom features high-top communal seating just feet from the brewery’s stainless-steel fermenters, as well as floor to ceiling windows and a garage door for open air dining.

The company’s two founders and head brewers, Darren Van Heusen and Chris Crounse, promote an inclusive atmosphere where customers are encouraged learn about the brewing process while enjoying a wide variety of expertly crafted beers.

“Having traveled to England numerous times, it was important to us to incorporate the vibe experienced at pubs,” said Crounse. “With our communal seating and laid-back environment, we hope people take time to unplug a little, relax and enjoy the company of others over a great beer.”

The new taproom will offer an established line of traditional style beers, featuring solid flavors and inventive spins on classic recipes to indulge a wide range of palates and preferences. Having a few years to master their craft before opening the tap room, Van Heusen and Crounse started to brew beer for the Fairways of Halfmoon back in 2013. After completing the Craft Beer Brewing pilot class at SUNY Schenectady, they were offered an opportunity to expand their production at the Fairways to a commercial brewery.

“Fairways owner, Bruce Tanski, was pivotal in making Hank Hudson Brewing Company a reality,” said Van Heusen. “He not only provided the original space in the basement of the Fairways to begin our beer making journey years ago, he’s now built us this incredible space, which we hope will not only be a great asset to the golf course, but to the local community.”

Hank Hudson Brewing Company currently offers 10 beers on tap, with more in the works, as well as two guest taps from a featured, rotating local brewery. The food is provided by the Club House at the Fairways of Halfmoon and features an extensive offering of sharable appetizers, sandwiches, salads, pizzas, burgers and more.

Hank Hudson Brewing Company will celebrate their official grand opening with a Hanktoberfest event on Sunday, Oct.14, from 1 to 4 p.m. Hanktoberfest will feature food, live music and an opportunity to meet Henry “Hank” Hudson himself. The taproom will debut their Hanktoberfest beer with a portion of the draft proceeds going to CAPTAIN Community Human Services. For more information on Hanktoberfest visit their Facebook page.

About Hank Hudson Brewing Company:

Established in 2016, Hank Hudson Brewing Company is conveniently located at the Fairways of Halfmoon Golf Course at 17 Johnson Rd. and provides customers with an unparalleled craft brewing experience. Founded by two local school teachers with a passion for craft beer and brewing, Hank Hudson Brewing Company features a rustic and industrial design with intimate access to the craft brewing technique. Hank Hudson Brewing Company invites visitors to not only taste but experience the process of craft brewing up close and personal. For more information, visit us at www.hankhudsonbrewing.com.