Hangar 24 Hires John Waters as Chief Marketing Officer

REDLANDS, Calif. – Hangar 24 Craft Brewing is thrilled to have John “Rain” Waters join the Hangar 24 family as the Chief Marketing Officer. As an avid pilot and beer enthusiast he truly embodies Hangar 24’s passion for great beer with the right mix of adventure.

John is a former Air Force Fighter pilot and the former Commander and pilot for the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team for the 2017-2019 airshow seasons. For those who attended the 2018 Hangar 24 Airfest, they can thank “Rain” for rattling the windows and setting off car alarms as he tore up the skies in his F-16. He has nearly 3,000 hours flying a variety of aircraft and has flown over 160 combat missions.

Over his tenor as the F-16 Demo Team Commander, “Rain’s” team transformed how the U.S. Air Force approached and utilized social media. He catapulted his team to the forefront of the airshow industry with innovative strategies and engagements. In a short 18 months his team grew its social media presence to over 200,000 followers and nearly 7 million engagements.

“I am incredibly excited to join the Hangar 24 team. Hangar 24 truly embodies so many of the qualities and things I am passionate about. I first met Ben at a conference in 2016 and I was impressed right from the start. A year and half later I was making a bunch of noise over Redlands for the Hangar 24 Airfest. During the Airfest I was able to see the team and organization that Ben built as well as enjoy a beer or two. I am pumped to join in on the Hangar 24 Adventure and look forward to helping take Hangar 24 to the next level” says John Waters.

Hangar 24 Founder and CEO Ben Cook is equally as enthusiastic as “Rain” as he says “we are thrilled to have ‘Rain’ join the team. He set the benchmark for the airshow industry and transformed their social media landscape. With his passion and drive I am excited to have ‘Rain’ join Hangar 24 Craft Brewing on this adventure. Not to mention it is going to be fun to bring another beer loving pilot onto the team.”

About Hangar 24

Hangar 24 Craft Brewing was opened in 2008 and is based in Redlands, CA. Hangar 24 has expanded with two additional taprooms located in Orange County, CA and Lake Havasu, AZ. Ben Cook founded the brewery out of a genuine passion for adventure and to empower the world to share adventures that make the world a better place. To find out more please visit www.hangar24brewing.com.