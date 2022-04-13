HAB Sauce Gets the Cider Treatment with Portland Cider’s Holy Habanero Release

CLACKAMAS, Oregon – Portland Cider Co. has cranked up the heat on its latest limited release, Holy Habanero. The cider is a collaboration with Portland-based hot sauce maker HAB Sauce, and is inspired by the company’s Sauce Lord product.

The cider is made with 100% Northwest apples, as well as a balanced blend of habanero peppers, ginger, honey and a touch of carrot juice. The result is a smooth, juicy cider with a sweet heat finish. It matches well with a variety of Latin American and Spanish dishes, including carne asada, fried plantains, paella, jamo´n, cubanos, mango salsa and tamales.

“We all fell in love with the insane flavors of HAB Sauce when we discovered them at a pop-up market at our Clackamas Pub last summer,” said Deron Davenport, head cider maker at Portland Cider. “Our spicy Bloody Hell cider was such a hit last year, and when we first started thinking of doing another spicy limited release, David’s sauces immediately came to mind as a great fit for a collab.

Holy Habanero will be available in 19.2-ounce “Proper Pint” cans and at Portland Cider’s taprooms from now through June, while supplies last.

Portland Cider Company was founded in 2013 to bring hand-crafted, award winning cider to the Northwest. The company recognizes Portland and her bold spirit as the inspiration behind their innovative ciders, and promises the cleanest, tastiest and most enjoyable cider-drinking experience the city has to offer. Portland Cider has two taproom locations in the Portland Metro Area, where they encourage all to visit, sample, and expect more from the cider they drink.

