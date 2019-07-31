Guster Collaborates With Mast Landing for On The Ocean Pale Ale

PORTLAND, Maine — In honor of their third annual On The Ocean Weekend, renowned rock band Guster is partnering with Westbrook, Maine’s Mast Landing Brewing Company to produce ‘On The Ocean 2019: A Summertime Pale Ale.’ The beer will launch at the brewery on Friday, August 9th and will be available all weekend at Guster’s concerts and at select bars and restaurants throughout Portland.

Mast Landing Brewing Company opened in early 2016 and quickly became one of Maine’s top breweries. With a mainly hop-forward lineup of beers, Mast Landing also brews one of the most sought after milk stouts in New England. In only three and a half years the brewery has gone through three large production expansions and was named the 22nd fastest growing brewery in the U.S. in 2018.

“We kicked off this partnership last year, and I was lucky enough to help brew the first batch of Big Friendly Pale Ale,” said Guster’s Adam Gardner. “The beer was a big hit, now I am excited to see how this year’s batch of Summertime Pale Ale turns out.”

“We’re thrilled to brew another collaboration beer with Guster for On The Ocean weekend this year,” said Parker Olen, co-owner of Mast landing Brewing Co. “Last year was a blast and everyone loved the beer, so we knew we had to brew a new beer for 2019. We’re also stoked to have the collaboration beer available in more places throughout Portland and Maine this year, including during the concert at Thompson’s Point!”

‘On The Ocean 2019’ will be available at select bars and restaurants in Portland, including Bayside Bowl, Novare Res, The Thirsty Pig, Highroller Lobster Co., Portland Lobster Company, Tomaso’s Canteen, Central Provisions, Great Lost Bear, Nosh Kitchen Bar, Noble BBQ, Mami, Blyth and Burrows, Maps and more.

The weekend starts Friday, August 9 with a sold out acoustic concert by Guster at Portland’s First Parish. The party moves to Thompson’s Point Saturday for a full day of music and activities with two sets of Guster (including a fullLost and Gone Forever album set), and performances by Rubblebucket, Kat Wright, Tall Heights and Portland’s own Weakened Friends. Joe Pisapia will be hosting an intimate “Joe’s Place” stage which will include music from Joe and friends, a Q&A with Guster, and a hot sauce eating contest in partnership with Burlington’s Butterfly Bakery.

Food is a key part of every festival and On The Ocean Weekend is no different. Some of Maine’s best food trucks will offer a wide range of refreshing food and drinks, including Noble BBQ, Portland Pie, PB & ME, Fishin ‘Ships, Tacos Del Seoul, The Poutine Company, Mr. Tuna, The Totally Awesome Vegan Food Truck, Kuno and Love Cupcakes. For the third straight year, attendees can buy tickets for the annual lobster bake at ontheoceanfest.com.

This year’s festival will also feature an expanded kids area with games, activities, and a watermelon seed spitting contest. After the Saturday concert, the festivities move to Halo On The Point for a fee After Party featuring renowned EDM group PIPPI.

On The Ocean Weekend concludes on Sunday with a series of fan events around Portland hosted by members of the band including a pair of service projects along 70+ miles of trails with Adam Gardner, a Moth-style storytelling event at Longfellow Square with Brian Rosenworcel, and a bike ride on Pike’s Island with Luke Reynolds.

For tickets and more information about Guster On The Ocean, visit www.ontheoceanfest.com.

