Grüvi Introduces Limited Release Non-Alcoholic Stout Beer

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

DENVER — Grüvi, a leader in the alcohol-free craft-brewed category, announced its newest non-alcoholic brew — Grüvi Stout — a full-bodied alcohol-free beer perfect for cold winter days. Helping consumers continue 2020 with the best wellness intentions, Grüvi Stout is now available for a limited time online and in select retail stores.

Grüvi Stout delivers the distinctly smooth and delightfully full-bodied characteristics of barley and chocolate malt one expects in a Stout-style beer, but without the alcohol. This dark ale contains hints of toasted malt, along with mild oat, coffee, and honey notes.

The next generation of America is the most social and diverse ever, with a greater focus on health and wellness, as well as community and connection. Whether you are sober curious or just looking for an alcohol alternative, Grüvi offers a line of full-flavored, alcohol-free beer and wine experiences.

“Grüvi strives to create an inclusive community focused on making better choices within our daily lives,” said Niki Sawni, founder of Grüvi. “As we enter the new year, your health is your wealth, and if you’re looking to drink less or not drink at all, it’s our hope that Grüvi Stout can help you be healthy and stay social, one beer at a time.”

Grüvi Stout comes in a 4-pack of 12oz cans and can be purchased online for $9.99 at https://www.getgruvi.com/shop/non-alcoholic-stout-beer, or at select retail stores in Colorado and Toronto, Canada.

To learn more and to order Gruvi today, please visit getgruvi.com. To join the sober curious conversation, follow Gruvi on Instagram @getgruvi.

For More Information: getgruvi.com/shop/non-alcoholic-stout-beer

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2020

Early Registration Open
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brew Talks San Antonio 2020 (CBC)
Brew Talks San Antonio 2020 (CBC)

San Antonio, TX ● April 21, 2020

Register Now
Brew Talks Denver 2020 (GABF)
Brew Talks Denver 2020 (GABF)

Denver, CO ● Sept. 25, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.