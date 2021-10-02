Grub Burger Expands Use of BeerBoard Technology for Automated Intelligence and Efficiency

SYRACUSE, New York – BeerBoard, the leader in technology for the on-premise food and beverage industry, announced that Grub Burger Bar and Grill has expanded the use of its industry-leading technology and automated intelligence to help drive its business, efficiency and revenue.

Grub Burger will be utilizing BeerBoard’s industry-leading SmartOrders technology to manage its full LBW. Generating automated intelligence for retailers, SmartOrders simplifies ordering, inventory and payments, and it ties the entire process together between operators and distributors. Retailers can place orders directly through wholesalers and receive insights on inventory with recommended brands and quantities. In addition, SmartOrders provides increased accuracy, improved timelines and reduced expenses for distributors, and its actionable invoice level insights result in increased revenue and optimized profits.

“Grub Burger has leveraged BeerBoard’s technology and automated intelligence to manage our complete LBW business. Based on our success in improving efficiency and revenue, we are now rolling out the solution to all 19 of our locations,” said Jim Saunders, COO of Grub Burger. “One of the primary benefits in utilizing BeerBoard’s technology is the ability to use just one platform to order products, track yield and manage inventory. We value our continued partnership with BeerBoard — their continued innovation has developed solutions which are changing how Grub Burger and our operators run the business.”

Headquartered in Dallas, Grub Burger Bar and Grill has 19 locations across Texas, Louisiana, Florida and Georgia. Grub started as a simple dream of making good food, served by good people, for good people. It is invested in its customers, employees, and the neighborhoods of its locations.

“Grub Burger Bar and Grill has been a long-time partner of BeerBoard and we are excited to strengthen the relationship” said Mark Young, Founder & CEO of BeerBoard. “While providing enhanced business intelligence and guest engagement solutions through expanded use of our technology, we look forward to supporting the Grub team as they drive revenue and guest satisfaction.”

In addition to SmartOrders, the expansion in use of technology by Grub includes SmartBar Deluxe, which give retailers access to automated business intelligence and reporting for complete bar offerings. It easily identifies areas of opportunity to improve performance by making fact-based decisions for the bar business. In addition, Grub will be implementing BeerBoard’s SmartMenus, the industry standard indigital menus featuringfull food and beverage menu and supplier-funded video promotions. With SmartMenus, retailers are able to engage guests with live, up-to-date menu offerings accessed quickly from a QR code.

BeerBoard’s robust client list features high-profile independent groups and major chain operators across North America. Retailers include industry leaders Buffalo Wild Wings, Hooters, Twin Peaks, WingHouse and Mellow Mushroom. BeerBoard also partners with major brewers including Lagunitas, Heineken, Diageo, Yuengling, New Belgium, Shiner, Stone and Pabst.

