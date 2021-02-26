Group Aims to End Stigma Around Mental Health with Things We Don’t Say IPA

CHICAGO — Eagle Park Brewing, Malteurop Malting Co, Hollingbery & Son Hop Co, and Hope For The Day are inviting the collective independent craft beer community to smash the stigma surrounding mental health with the release of THINGS WE DON’T SAY IPA: Craft Beer For Mental Health.

The THINGS WE DON’T SAY IPA Project was created to help shift how we approach mental health by encouraging people to talk about their experiences and feelings, both good and bad, and to demonstrate the importance of asking for help when we need it.

THINGS WE DON’T SAY IPA is a call to empower breweries from around the globe to us their platforms to stand up for those who suffer i n silence with their mental health, be i t with anxiety, depression, or other mental illness.

Named after Hope For The Day’s flagship mental health education curriculum, THINGS WE DON’T SAY IPA is based on a 6% IPA recipe from Eagle Park Brewing in Milwaukee, WI, being released in May 2021, in conjunction with Hope For The Day’s Shake The Stigma awareness campaign for Mental Health Month 2021.

All Craft Beverage Companies are invited to participate.

All participants are armed with an editable label courtesy of Egoproof, social media assets and promotion assistance from the Hopsmash social media network, access to notable discounts from Malteurop and Hollingbery, and co-branded designs for sharing vetted mental health resources with the community at large from Hope For The Day. Visit thingswedontsay.beer for more information, breweries participating, and to sign up.

About Hope For The Day

Hope For The Day (HFTD) i s a non-profit movement empowering the conversation on proactive suicide prevention and mental health education. IT’S OK NOT TO BE OK

For More Information:
https://www.hftd.org/thingswedontsayipa

