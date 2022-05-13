Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company Celebrates 6th Anniversary as America’s First All-Imperial Brewery

WORCESTER, Massachusetts – Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company, America’s First All-Imperial Brewery, will celebrate its sixth anniversary with an all-day event on Saturday, May 14th, featuring local food trucks, music, and four special beers.

Greater Good has expanded exponentially over the past six years with a combination of best-selling flagship brands and new offerings, leaning heavily into their reputation as the market leader of craft imperial beers. Greater Good distributes to Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New York, and Pennsylvania. With more than 27 employees, Greater Good doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“’We’ve built up a reputation locally and in several states as the industry leader in imperial beers, but we’re not even close to being done telling that story”, stated Colleen Quinn, Greater Good’s Chief Commercial Officer. “This party is a nod to our incredible team, the growth we’ve experienced, and the big growth we see ahead.”

The anniversary party will feature four special beer releases:

Big Island Wit, a 9.0% ABV, fruited imperial witbier, brewed in collaboration with Castle Island Brewing, of Norwood and South Boston.

Motueka Single Hop a 9.0% ABV New England IPA hopped exclusively with the New Zealand-based Motueka hop. This is the first time Greater Good is releasing a single hopped beer.

Saturday’s event also features a very special return of Citra, a Belgian-inspired hazy IPA, which was the very first beer brewed by Greater Good, as well as V: an imperial hazy IPA that showcases 5 different hops and shows off the brewery’s versatility.

“We really wanted to make this day special,” continued Quinn. “We’re using the anniversary party as a way to celebrate some of our milestones by bringing back Citra, the first beer we ever made, while introducing new beers to our customers, like our first-ever single hop beer. It’s really a celebration of all that we put into our work.”

Live music will run from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm, and the event will feature pop-ups from local businesses like Brew Biscuits and Kitchen Sink Candle Co. There will also be activities like axe throwing, face painting, and corn hole. A variety of food will be available from Caribbean Press, Sabor Latino, and Mrs. Moriconi Ice Cream.

About Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company

Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company was founded as America’s First All-Imperial Brewery in 2016. Located in Worcester, MA, Greater Good brews a variety of Imperial-strength, high-quality Double IPAs, Milk Porters, and Hard Seltzer. They also operate a Test Kitchen producing world-class pub fare, and the Soul Purpose line of lower-ABV beers, which include session IPAs and lagers.

For More Information:

https://greatergoodimperials.com