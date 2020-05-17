Greater Cincy Breweries Rally Together to Support Local COVID-19 Aid Relief

CINCINNATI — Once again, the Greater Cincinnati brewing industry is uniting to support local communities throughout the tri-state area and using their craft beer following as a vehicle for good. 43 breweries have joined together in an effort to provide relief to those affected by and struggling with ramifications of COVID-19. The team of breweries have designed and created a t-shirt from which all proceeds will go directly to locally impacted citizens. Organized and fulfilled by Taft’s Brewing Co., the design is brewery-centric, showcasing the logos from the 43 individual breweries, and intertwines the phrase “We’re all in this together” with “Drink Cincy”. The breweries partnered with local trusted company, TB Products, to work on the screen printing of the shirts.

TB Products graciously helped to support this initiative by offering a discounted service, therefore leaving more funds to go directly to those in need.

To give back, they have partnered with United Way of Greater Cincinnati. UWGC is committed to providing stability for the social organizations that are doing the “boots on the ground” work and, at the same time, providing immediate relief directly into the hands of people locally who have been affected by this crisis.

The t-shirts are available for purchase only at www.DrinkInCincy.com. They are $25 (if pickedup at Taft’s Brewpourium) or $30 (if shipped to cover costs). In addition to the t-shirt, the purchaser will receive a special $5 off one-time use gift card to use at nearly any of the participating breweries (on food, gift cards, merchandise) to encourage fans to once again stop in. The Greater Cincinnati brewing community has always been humbled and astounded by the comradery surrounding local craft beer and are so grateful to those who have continued to show their love and support over the past couple months. As local breweries, bars and restaurants begin to slowly reopen, please continue to visit and support your favorite spots.

For More Information: drinkincincy.com