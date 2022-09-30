Great Lakes Christmas Ale Turns 30, First Pour 2022 Announced

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Great Lakes® Brewing Co. (GLBC) announces the 30th anniversary of its iconic Christmas Ale, a beloved spiced seasonal ale set to return at the brewery’s annual Christmas Ale First Pour® celebration on Thursday, October 20. Christmas Ale begins rolling out to all GLBC markets on Monday, October 24.

Originally brewed in 1992 with a classic recipe featuring fresh ginger, cinnamon, and honey, Christmas Ale has grown into a top performing beer for GLBC, despite being available in its 14 states for only eight weeks out of the year.

The season-long celebration will involve special events in all GLBC markets, 30th anniversary merchandise, and giveaways, including the annual First Pour VIP Contest, where one lucky fan will win a private brewery tour, swag, and exclusive access at the event, followed by a season-long “Merry Christmas Ale” sweepstakes awarding swag to lucky winners.

Christmas Ale First Pour & 30th Anniversary Celebration:

Time: Doors at 11AM; Tapping at 11:30AM

Location: GLBC Brewpub, 2516 Market Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113

Highlights: Ceremonial 30th anniversary tapping, Christmas DJs and karaoke, holiday-themed menu items, giveaways, photo opps, and more.

Christmas Ale Market Release:

Where: All GLBC Markets

Packages: Bottles: 6-Packs, 12-Packs; Cans: 6-Packs, 12-Packs, 16 oz. Single Serve; Draft

About Great Lakes® Brewing Co.

Great Lakes Brewing Co. (GLBC) is Ohio’s original craft brewery, founded in 1988 by brothers Patrick and Daniel Conway in Cleveland, Ohio. Independent and employee-owned, GLBC serves 14 states and Washington DC with its award-winning portfolio of fresh, flavorful, and innovative craft beers including Dortmunder Gold® Lager, Hazecraft® IPA, Crushworthy® Lo-Cal Citrus Wheat, and a robust selection of seasonal and limited release offerings.

For More Information:

https://greatlakesbrewing.com/merrychristmasale