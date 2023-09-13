Great Lakes Brewing Co. Releases New Seasonal Cran Orange Wheat

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Great Lakes Brewing Co. (GLBC) announces the release of new seasonal Cran Orange Wheat, a fruited wheat ale launching September in 6-Packs and Draft throughout all GLBC markets.

Inspired by the flavors of autumn, juicy orange and tart cranberry intertwine with soft pillowy wheat and honey malt in Cran Orange Wheat, GLBC’s newest fall seasonal. At 5.5% ABV Cran Orange Wheat is crafted to complement hearty holiday feasts and cool-weather activities.

In addition to 6-Pack Can and Draft availability, Cran Orange Wheat also makes an appearance in GLBC’s seasonally rotating Gimme Five! Variety Pack, alongside favorites Edmund Fitzgerald Porter, Dortmunder Gold Lager, Hazecraft IPA, and the new Midwest IPA which makes its debut in this package.

Cran Orange Wheat arrives in12 oz. Can 6-Packs and Draft in all GLBC markets in mid-September, after its early release in package at the GLBC gift shop and on tap at Cleveland Oktoberfest. Cran Orange Wheat will be available for an extended seasonal run into early 2024. Its can design features an autumnal color palette and fruit pattern by illustrator Sam Hadley.

About the Beer:

Flavor: Harvest a medley of orange and cranberry in this satisfying Wheat Ale packed with the flavors of the season.

ABV: 5.5%

Packaging: 6-Pack 12 oz. Cans, Draft, Gimme Five! Variety Pack

Release: Seasonal, September

About Great Lakes Brewing Co.

Great Lakes Brewing Co. (GLBC) is Ohio’s original craft brewery, founded in 1988 by brothers Patrick and Daniel Conway in Cleveland, Ohio. Now celebrating its 35th anniversary, GLBC is independent and employee-owned, and serves 14 states and Washington, D.C. with its award-winning portfolio of fresh, flavorful, and innovative crafted beverages including Vibacious Double IPA, Hazecraft Hazy IPA, Dortmunder Gold Lager, and a robust selection of seasonal and limited release offerings.

For More Information:

https://www.greatlakesbrewing.com/